Virginia Family Chiropractic Treats Plantar Fasciitis And Achilles Tendon Pain With Shockwave Therapy In Manassas

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The Dorsey Circle office uses acoustic wave therapy for stubborn heel, tendon, and soft-tissue pain that has not settled with rest.

MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine is highlighting shockwave therapy for heel and tendon pain at its Manassas office, 8420 Dorsey Circle, Suite 101. The treatment is aimed at residents of Manassas, Gainesville, Bristow, Haymarket, Centreville, and Nokesville who are dealing with plantar fasciitis, Achilles tendinopathy, and other tendon problems that have lingered despite rest, stretching, or bracing.Plantar fasciitis causes pain along the bottom of the foot and heel, often at its worst with the first steps of the morning or after long periods of standing. Achilles tendinopathy produces stiffness and pain along the back of the heel and is common among runners and active adults. Both conditions can become persistent, and they tend to interfere with walking, exercise, and work that keeps people on their feet.Extracorporeal shockwave therapy delivers acoustic pulses through the skin to the affected tissue without incisions or injections. The office uses it for deeper problems such as plantar fasciitis, and its radial shockwave option spreads pressure waves across a wider, more superficial area for problems such as Achilles tendinopathy, tennis elbow, and muscle trigger points. The aim is to stimulate the body's own repair response in tissue that has been slow to heal.The office also treats calcific shoulder tendinitis, in which calcium deposits in the rotator cuff cause sharp, persistent shoulder discomfort that limits arm movement. Acoustic waves are directed at the deposits and are intended to help break them up so the body can reabsorb them, an approach that gives patients a noninvasive option to discuss before considering more aggressive treatment.Treatment at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Manassas, VA starts with an evaluation to confirm the source of the pain and to check whether shockwave is an appropriate option. Many patients complete three to six sessions scheduled about one week apart, though the frequency depends on the condition, its severity, and how quickly an individual responds.During that evaluation, patients are encouraged to share how their pain behaves during the day, the footwear they wear most often, and the activities that bring on symptoms. That history, combined with a hands-on examination of the foot, ankle, and lower leg, helps the care team separate plantar fasciitis and Achilles problems from other sources of heel pain and choose the right combination of care.Shockwave therapy is often one part of a broader plan. Depending on the case, the care team may pair it with MLS laser therapy, which uses two synchronized wavelengths to address inflammation and tissue repair, along with corrective exercise and chiropractic care that look at how the foot, ankle, knee, hip, and lower back are moving together. That broader view matters because heel pain is frequently linked to the way load travels through the rest of the body.The same shockwave protocols are used for tendon pain beyond the foot, including chronic tendinopathy in the shoulder, elbow, and knee, which gives Manassas patients with more than one problem area a single place to have them evaluated.Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine has served Northern Virginia since 2008. The Manassas office on Dorsey Circle is reached from I-66 via the Sudley Road exit and offers the full range of chiropractic and physical medicine services available across the practice's four locations. New patients can schedule by calling (703) 367-7878 or by visiting virginiafamilychiropractic.About Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical MedicineVirginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine has served Northern Virginia since 2008 from four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. Every doctor on staff holds Chiropractic BioPhysics certification, a technique that uses objective spinal measurements to guide care. Chiropractors work alongside a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, the NeuroMed neuropathy program, videofluoroscopy and digital motion X-ray imaging, and rehabilitation. New patients are accepted at all four offices.###Media ContactVirginia Family Chiropractic & PMAddress: 8420 Dorsey Cir STE 101, Manassas, VA 20110Phone: (703) 367-7878Website:

Dr. Cameron Hatam

Virginia Family Chiropractic (Manassas, VA)

+1 703-367-7878

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Virginia Family Chiropractic Treats Plantar Fasciitis and Achilles Tendon Pain With Shockwave Therapy in Manassas News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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