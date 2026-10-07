Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers Workplace Injury Care And Return-To-Work Rehab At Woodbridge Office

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The Richmond Highway office evaluates lifting strains, repetitive-motion injuries, and workplace falls and guides workers through phased rehab.

WOODBRIDGE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine is highlighting its workplace injury care and return-to-work rehabilitation at the Woodbridge office, 14904 Richmond Highway, Suite 301. The program serves workers in Woodbridge, Dale City, Lake Ridge, Dumfries, Montclair, and the Route 1 and I-95 communities of eastern Prince William County who have been hurt on the job and want structured care focused on getting back to their regular duties.Occupational injuries take many forms. Warehouse, retail, construction, and delivery workers commonly strain the lower back while lifting or twisting, while desk and assembly jobs can lead to repetitive-strain problems such as carpal tunnel symptoms, rotator cuff irritation, and overuse injuries of the lower back. Slips and falls at work can injure the neck, back, shoulders, and hips at the same time.Repetitive-strain injuries often develop gradually, which can make them easy to dismiss until they begin to interfere with work. Numbness or tingling in the hands, a shoulder that aches when reaching overhead, or a lower back that stiffens after a shift are all reasons to have an evaluation, since problems that are addressed early are often simpler to manage than those left to build over months.Care for a workplace injury at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Woodbridge, VA begins with an initial assessment that establishes how the injury happened, which structures are affected, and how the resulting limitations relate to the patient's specific job duties. Those findings, along with examination results and treatment progress, are recorded in thorough case notes throughout the course of care, and the office coordinates with employers and adjusters on workers' compensation cases.Treatment combines chiropractic care and manual therapy with corrective exercise tailored to the physical demands of each patient's work. As patients improve, the plan shifts into a progressive return-to-work program that rebuilds the strength, mobility, and endurance their job requires. Periodic functional updates help the patient and employer plan the timing of a return to full duty.The phased approach is designed to avoid open-ended care. Each stage of treatment has defined goals, and progress is reviewed against objective measures such as range of motion, strength, and function. Patients also receive home exercises so the gains made in the office carry over into the workday and the rest of their routine.Depending on the injury, the Woodbridge team may also use the physical medicine tools available at all four of the practice's offices, including spinal decompression for disc-related back pain, MLS laser therapy and shockwave therapy for tendon and soft-tissue injuries, and dry needling for muscle trigger points. The same office also treats auto accident injuries such as whiplash, using the same documented, phased approach.Workers who commute along Route 1 or I-95 after a physically demanding shift also tend to spend long stretches seated, which can aggravate an existing back or neck injury. The Woodbridge team takes that daily routine into account when building a care plan, including guidance on posture and movement outside the office.Care at the Woodbridge office is provided by Chiropractic BioPhysics-certified chiropractors, including Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Sarah Cassou. The practice has served Northern Virginia since 2008.The office is accessible from the Route 1 corridor and nearby I-95 exits. Workers who have been injured on the job can schedule an evaluation by calling (703) 499-8840 or by visiting virginiafamilychiropractic.About Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical MedicineVirginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine has served Northern Virginia since 2008 from four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. Every doctor on staff holds Chiropractic BioPhysics certification, a technique that uses objective spinal measurements to guide care. Chiropractors work alongside a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, the NeuroMed neuropathy program, videofluoroscopy and digital motion X-ray imaging, and rehabilitation. New patients are accepted at all four offices.###Media ContactVirginia Family Chiropractic & PMAddress: 14904 Richmond Hwy Ste 301, Woodbridge, VA 22191Phone: (703) 499-8840Website:

Dr. Cameron Hatam

Virginia Family Chiropractic (Woodbridge, VA)

+1 (703) 499-8840

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Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers Workplace Injury Care and Return-to-Work Rehab at Woodbridge Office News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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