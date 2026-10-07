Digital Missions Displaytm Releases Missionaryconnect V3 'Carthage' For Church Missions Presentation And Care Records

Connect Members to Missionaries

Interactive Digital Missions DisplayTM, Faith Promise Tools, and MC Tracker for support, pledges, and care follow-up in one secure platform for churches

- Paul DouglasGAFFNEY, SC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MissionaryConnect v3“Carthage” Launches for Church MissionsUpdate combines missions presentation, missionary tracking and care records in one invite-only platformDigital Missions DisplayTM, LLC announced the release of MissionaryConnect v3“Carthage,” an invite-only platform that combines church missions presentation with missionary support and care records.TL;DR: Churches can present missionaries through interactive maps, profiles and digital displays while MC Tracker manages support, Faith Promise giving, communication, follow-ups, visits, missionary status and reports. Carthage also supports kiosk deployments, two-factor authentication, restricted access, encrypted data and twice-daily backups. Standard is $39 per month and Pro is $59 per month, with a 14-day free trial for churches signing up by Dec. 31, 2026.MissionaryConnect is designed to help churches keep missionaries visible to the congregation while giving pastors, missions committees and church staff a centralized place to manage the records behind their missions program.With Carthage, churches can display supported missionaries on an interactive 3D globe or flat world map and provide individual missionary profiles containing prayer letters, photographs, prayer cards, testimony, contact information and video.The release also expands MC Tracker, MissionaryConnect's missionary care and management system. Churches can use MC Tracker to record ongoing support, love offerings, pledges, Faith Promise giving, missionary status, communication history, follow-ups, visits and reports.“Churches have told us for years that missions presentation and missionary care were being handled in completely different places,” said Paul Douglas, founder of Digital Missions DisplayTM.“Carthage brings missions presentation and missionary care into one system, helping churches keep missionaries visible, organized and supported while keeping the Great Commission before their people.”Missions Presentation and DisplayMissionaryConnect provides churches with several ways to present missions throughout the week, including during Sunday and Wednesday services, church events and missions conferences.Features include:- Interactive 3D globe and flat-map presentations- Individual missionary profiles- Prayer letters, photos and prayer cards- Testimony and video- Faith Promise presentation tools- Digital display and touchscreen support- Entrance Screen for Pro accountsMC TrackerMC Tracker gives churches a centralized place to manage missionary care information.Churches can track:- Ongoing missionary support- Love offerings and pledges- Faith Promise giving- Missionary service status- Communication history- Follow-up activity- Missionary visits and deputation stops- PDF reports for pastors, missions committees and church boardsKeeping these records inside MissionaryConnect helps preserve continuity when staff members, pastors or missions committee members change.“One secure system now handles the missions display a congregation sees throughout the week, including Sunday and Wednesday services, and the care records a missions committee needs behind the scenes,” Douglas said.Digital Missions DisplayTM KiosksMissionaryConnect can run on any device including 65-inch and 75-inch interactive touchscreen systems.Churches can also use a locked-down Android application designed to dedicate the touchscreen to MissionaryConnect, creating a focused missions display without exposing the underlying device or operating system.Security and Data ProtectionMissionaryConnect includes security and access controls designed for churches supporting missionaries in both open and sensitive regions.Security features include:- Invite-only access- Two-factor authentication- Restricted Access controls for sensitive missionary information- TLS 1.3 encryption in transit- AES-256 encryption at rest- Automatic backups twice daily to East Coast and West Coast locations- Stripe payment processing- No selling or sharing of church or missionary dataBuilt Specifically for Church MissionsMissionaryConnect is designed to complement broader church management platforms rather than replace them.Systems such as Planning Center and ChurchTrac address broader church administration. MissionaryConnect focuses specifically on missions presentation, missionary tracking, Faith Promise giving and missionary care.Digital Missions DisplayTM is not affiliated with Planning Center or ChurchTrac.Pricing and AvailabilityMissionaryConnect v3“Carthage” is available now.Standard: $39 per monthPro: $59 per monthPro includes additional features such as Entrance Screen and expanded display functionality.Churches that sign up by Dec. 31, 2026, receive a 14-day free trial.Churches can request a demonstration or begin a trial at missionaryconnect.About Digital Missions Display, LLCDigital Missions Media develops software, interactive display systems, websites and WordPress tools for churches.Its flagship platform, MissionaryConnect, combines interactive missions maps, missionary profiles, digital displays and

Paul Douglas

Digital Missions Display, LLC

+1 734-330-0570

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MissionaryConnect v3 Carthage Launches as Church Missions Management Software for Missionary Tracking, Giving, Communication and Displays

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Digital Missions DisplayTM Releases MissionaryConnect v3 'Carthage' for Church Missions Presentation and Care Records News Provided By Digital Missions DIsplay October 07, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Religion



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