Introducing Svgmaker 2.0: Agentic AI Design Workflows For Vector Graphics, Logos, And Scalable Brand Identity

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SVGMaker 2.0 introduces agentic AI workflows to generate, edit, and scale consistent vector graphics, logos, and brand assets from one platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing SVGMaker 2.0: Agentic AI Design Workflows for Vector Graphics, Logo Design, and Brand Identity, Setting a New Benchmark for Scalable Visual Asset Creation

SVGMaker, an AI-powered vector graphics platform developed by California-based GenWave, today announced its AI Design Agent for creating and applying complete editable brand kits, alongside a new graphic design benchmark examining how agentic AI is changing visual identity creation and SVG vector asset production.

Available at SVGMaker | AI SVG edit, generate & convert workflow ( ), the AI Design Agent is designed to help startups, creators, independent brands, developers, and design teams build consistent visual identities and extend them across editable SVG assets from one connected workspace.

Traditional brand kits typically document decisions that have already been made: a logo, a set of colors, approved fonts, and basic usage guidelines. SVGMaker takes a different approach by turning those rules into an active design system.

The Brand Kit Agent establishes and applies four connected layers of identity: color hierarchy, typography, visual style, and editable output format. It can assign functional color roles, define typography across multiple use cases, preserve recurring visual characteristics such as line weight and illustration style, and keep assets editable as SVG rather than flattening them into static images.

For new brands, the agent can help create the visual identity from the ground up. For organizations with existing brand guidelines, those rules can be brought into the same workflow and applied to future assets.

“Traditional brand kits help teams preserve creative decisions that have already been made. The Brand Kit Agent is designed to carry those decisions forward into whatever the brand needs to create next,” said Sairindhri Bhattacharya, founder and CEO of GenWave.

Once established, the visual identity can extend across more than 30 asset types, 40 visual styles, and 60 categories, including logos, icons, illustrations, infographics, app graphics, product labels, web graphics, characters, merchandise designs, Cricut files, business cards, and UI components.

Existing logos, illustrations, photos, and raster artwork can also be brought into the workflow through SVGMaker's AI SVG Converter. It supports common image formats such as PNG, JPG, and WebP, converting raster images into editable vector paths rather than simply embedding them as static image wrappers.

Generated and converted svg assets can then be edited in the browser using figma style SVGMaker's SVG editor. The editor supports anchor-point and Bézier control, layers, groups, boolean operations, color editing, rulers, grids, magnetic guides, typography, and object-level export.

This combination of AI generation and direct vector editing is intended to close the gap between fast asset creation and production precision. Instead of regenerating a design every time something changes, teams can adjust individual paths, colors, text, and shapes while preserving the rest of the asset.

SVGMaker also supports API and Model Context Protocol integrations for teams that need to automate visual asset production across software and AI-assisted development workflows.

About SVGMaker

SVGMaker, developed by California-based GenWave, is an AI-powered vector graphics platform for generating, editing, and converting SVG assets. Its agentic design workflow helps businesses, designers, developers, and creators build editable visual identities and scalable brand systems across web, product, print, merchandise, and automated design workflows.

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Name: Sairindhri Bhattacharya Company: GenWave Product: SVGMaker Email:...

Sairindhri Bhattacharya

GenWave

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Introducing SVGMaker 2.0: Agentic AI Design Workflows for Vector Graphics, Logos, and Scalable Brand Identity News Provided By GenWave October 07, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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