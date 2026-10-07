Third Coast Heating & Cooling Expands Waukesha County Heating Resources

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Brookfield HVAC company expands furnace and boiler services in Waukesha County

- Sam CurroBROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Third Coast Heating & Cooling, a Brookfield-based heating and cooling contractor serving southeastern Wisconsin, is expanding its heating-season resources and service availability throughout Waukesha County as homeowners prepare furnaces, boilers, heat pumps and residential HVAC systems for colder weather.The company provides residential and commercial HVAC service throughout Brookfield, Waukesha, New Berlin, Pewaukee, Muskego, Menomonee Falls, Sussex, Delafield, Hartland and surrounding communities.Third Coast Heating & Cooling's heating-season services include furnace repair, furnace installation, boiler service, heat-pump service, preventative maintenance, indoor air quality solutions and 24-hour emergency heating repair.As temperatures fall, heating systems across southeastern Wisconsin begin operating more consistently, often exposing issues that were not noticeable during warmer months. Common concerns may include ignition problems, airflow restrictions, thermostat and control issues, aging blower or inducer components, boiler circulation problems, venting concerns and systems that struggle to maintain consistent indoor temperatures.Third Coast Heating & Cooling encourages homeowners to test their heating systems before sustained freezing temperatures arrive and to address unusual noises, inconsistent heating, repeated cycling, delayed ignition or other operating changes before peak winter demand.The company services gas furnaces, boilers, heat pumps, hydronic and radiant systems, thermostats, humidification equipment and indoor air quality systems.Furnace and Boiler Service Across Waukesha CountyThird Coast Heating & Cooling provides furnace diagnostics and repair throughout Waukesha County, including Brookfield, Waukesha, New Berlin, Pewaukee, Muskego, Menomonee Falls, Sussex, Delafield and Hartland.Heating service may include evaluation of ignition systems, burners, blower assemblies, electrical components, safety controls, thermostats, venting and other components affecting system performance.The company also provides furnace replacement and installation for homeowners evaluating older or inefficient systems.In addition to furnace service, Third Coast Heating & Cooling supports boiler and hydronic heating systems. Boiler service can include diagnostics related to circulation, pumps, controls, ignition, pressure, temperature, venting and zone operation.24-Hour Emergency Heating ServiceHeating failures can become a serious concern during Wisconsin winters. Third Coast Heating & Cooling provides 24-hour emergency HVAC service for qualifying no-heat and urgent heating situations throughout its southeastern Wisconsin service area.The company continues to strengthen its service infrastructure as demand grows across Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.Energy-Efficiency ResourcesThird Coast Heating & Cooling is listed as a participating Focus on Energy Trade Ally, allowing homeowners to work with a contractor familiar with qualifying Wisconsin energy-efficiency programs and equipment incentives.Homeowners considering furnace, boiler, heat-pump or other qualifying HVAC upgrades can review available efficiency options when evaluating replacement equipment.Growing Local PresenceThird Coast Heating & Cooling has accumulated more than 500 Google reviews while continuing to expand its residential and commercial presence throughout southeastern Wisconsin.The company remains focused on building long-term relationships with homeowners, businesses, manufacturers and local organizations while expanding its service capabilities across Waukesha County.Recommended heating-season preparation includes testing the system early, replacing or inspecting filters, confirming thermostat operation, checking airflow, scheduling seasonal maintenance and addressing recurring repairs before peak winter demand.About Third Coast Heating & CoolingThird Coast Heating & Cooling is a locally operated HVAC company headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, providing residential and commercial heating, cooling and indoor air quality services throughout Waukesha County, Milwaukee County and surrounding southeastern Wisconsin communities.Services include furnace repair and installation, air-conditioning repair and replacement, boiler service, heat pumps, preventative maintenance, indoor air quality, humidification, thermostats and 24-hour emergency HVAC service.For more information, visitMedia ContactThird Coast Heating & Cooling120 Bishops WayBrookfield, WI 53005Phone: 262-264-8626Email:...Website:

Sam Curro

Third Coast Heating and Cooling

+1 262-264-8626

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Third Coast Heating & Cooling Expands Waukesha County Heating Resources News Provided By Third Coast Heating and Cooling October 07, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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