ENTREPRENEUR, VETERAN AND AUTHOR STEPHEN NALLEY ANNOUNCES NEW BOOK, NALLEY MODE

Stephen Nalley, Nalley Mode Founder

Nalley Mode

30 Days to Kill the Excuses, Raise the Standard, and Take Back Your F*cking Life

- Stephen NalleyJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneur, U.S. Army veteran, Author, and Black Briar Advisors Founder and CEO Stephen Nalley has announced the release of his newest book, NALLEY MODE: 30 Days to Kill the Excuses, Raise the Standard, and Take Back Your Fcking Life*, an unapologetic 30-day challenge designed to push readers beyond excuses, complacency, and self-imposed limitations.Built around Nalley's philosophy of discipline, accountability, grit, and relentless personal development, NALLEY MODE rejects the traditional self-help approach of simply telling people to think more positively. Instead, Nalley challenges readers to take responsibility for where they are, confront the habits and decisions keeping them there, and spend 30 days deliberately raising the standard they demand from themselves.“This book isn't about making you feel better about your excuses. It's about killing them,” said Nalley.“At some point, you have to stop negotiating with the version of yourself that keeps accepting less. Thirty days won't magically change your life, but thirty days of discipline, accountability, and refusing to quit can damn sure change the person living it.”A former U.S. Army Light Infantry team leader, Nalley has carried the principles of discipline, resilience, leadership, and mission-focused execution from the military into entrepreneurship and business leadership. He is the Founder and CEO of Black Briar Advisors and has built his career around leadership, real estate, business, and the development of people and organizations through adversity.NALLEY MODE draws on those experiences while delivering its message in Nalley's trademark direct and unfiltered style. The book challenges readers to stop waiting for motivation, perfect circumstances, approval, or rescue and instead build the habits, standards, and mental toughness required to take control of their lives.The premise is intentionally simple: 30 days. No excuses. Raise the standard.Throughout the 30-day journey, readers are confronted with the behaviors that quietly sabotage progress, including procrastination, inconsistency, comfort, fear, lack of discipline, dependence on motivation, and the tendency to blame circumstances rather than confront personal responsibility. Each day is designed to force action and move the reader closer to becoming someone capable of demanding more from life because they first demanded more from themselves.“You don't need another motivational speech telling you that you have potential,” Nalley said.“Potential without action is just unused inventory. The world is full of people who could have been extraordinary. NALLEY MODE is about deciding you're not going to become one of them.”The new release expands on themes that have defined Nalley's work as an author and speaker: mental toughness, personal accountability, leadership, resilience, and relentless execution. Nalley is also the author of Relentless Pursuit, Fck You Pay Me*, and Defying Gravity.Unlike conventional personal-development books intended to be passively consumed, NALLEY MODE is structured as a challenge. The objective is not simply to finish the book. The objective is to finish the 30 days differently than you started them.“The standard you tolerate becomes the life you live,” Nalley said.“If you're tired of where you are, stop waiting for the world to change first. Raise your standard, change your behavior, do the damn work, and take your life back.”ABOUT STEPHEN NALLEYStephen Nalley is an entrepreneur, U.S. Army veteran, author, motivational speaker, and Founder and CEO of Black Briar Advisors. His career spans leadership, entrepreneurship, real estate, business strategy, and organizational development, with a philosophy centered on discipline, accountability, resilience, and relentless execution.Nalley is the author of Relentless Pursuit, Fck You Pay Me*, Defying Gravity, and NALLEY MODE: 30 Days to Kill the Excuses, Raise the Standard, and Take Back Your Fcking Life*. Through his books, speaking, business leadership, and digital platforms, Nalley challenges individuals and leaders to reject complacency, take ownership of their decisions, and become the standard rather than waiting for someone else to set it.Nalley Mode is available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Breanna Nalley

Director of Communications, Black Briar Advisors

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ENTREPRENEUR, VETERAN AND AUTHOR STEPHEN NALLEY ANNOUNCES NEW BOOK, NALLEY MODE News Provided By Black Briar Advisors October 07, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Military Industry, World & Regional



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