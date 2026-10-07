Zion Outdoors Earns National ASCC Award For Grace Overlook Gem-Scapetm Concrete Resurfacing Project

- Lael Bryant, Co-Founder of Zion OutdoorsAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zion Outdoors, a concrete resurfacing and outdoor living company serving Texas and Oklahoma, announced that its Grace Overlook project received national recognition through the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC). The project included more than 5,000 square feet of concrete resurfaced with Gem-Scape TM, Zion Outdoors' proprietary decorative concrete overlay.The Grace Overlook recognition highlights the combination behind Zion Outdoors' approach: a strong resurfacing material, customized design and trained installers who bring the finished surface to life.Concrete resurfacing applies a new finish over suitable existing concrete. Gem-Scape offers homeowners an alternative to concrete demolition and replacement while allowing custom colors and hand-cut patterns that recreate the appearance of natural stone, tile or brick. Zion Outdoors uses the system to transform pool decks, patios, driveways and walkways.According to Zion Outdoors' reported laboratory testing, Gem-Scape measured approximately 17% stronger than the nearest competing resurfacing product tested under comparable conditions.For homeowners comparing concrete resurfacing products, the result provides a measurable point of differentiation beyond appearance. The test result addresses material strength; the Grace Overlook award provides a separate example of the craftsmanship Zion Outdoors delivers with its resurfacing system.Gem-Scape combines that reported strength advantage with design flexibility and application over suitable existing concrete. Homeowners can refresh an outdoor space while tailoring the pattern and color to the surrounding home and landscape.Zion Outdoors' certified installer training program is another part of the company's approach to concrete resurfacing. The company invests in its installers because the finished result depends on both the material and the people applying it.On a project spanning more than 5,000 square feet, coordination and attention to detail matter across the entire surface. Grace Overlook demonstrates how Zion Outdoors brings its product, design and field teams together on a large concrete resurfacing project.Zion Outdoors serves homeowners in Texas and Oklahoma, including the Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and Oklahoma City markets. Its Gem-Scape concrete resurfacing services help homeowners update existing outdoor concrete with customized decorative finishes.View the Grace Overlook project:Watch the award ceremony:Learn more about Gem-Scape concrete resurfacing:Zion Outdoors is a concrete resurfacing and outdoor living company serving Texas and Oklahoma. Its proprietary Gem-Scape decorative concrete overlay transforms suitable existing pool decks, patios, driveways and walkways with customized colors and patterns. The company combines product development, certified installer training and craftsmanship to create exceptional outdoor spaces.

Fatema VB

Zion Outdoors

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Zion Outdoors Earns National ASCC Award for Grace Overlook Gem-ScapeTM Concrete Resurfacing Project News Provided By Zion Outdoors October 07, 2026, 04:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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