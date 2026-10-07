Jag Project Launches Travel AI Rescue And Publishes Study On AI-Generated Emergency Contacts For Business Travel

Illustration: checking an AI-generated emergency-contact sheet against official information. The illustration was generated with AI. Source: Jag Project, LLC

In every PANAM SafeTrip eSIM plan, on its own for any SIM, and via partners; a blind-judged study compares AI with how companies prepare for trip emergencies.

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jag Project, LLC today launched Travel AI Rescue, an AI that guides a traveler's first steps in an emergency abroad, in three forms: included in every plan on its new travel-eSIM site PANAM SafeTrip eSIM, which opens today; sold on its own for any SIM; and offered by insurers, travel companies, booking sites, eSIM and pocket Wi-Fi providers and crisis-assistance providers to their own customers. It also published a whitepaper on the risks of asking AI for advice, or to generate emergency contacts, when trouble strikes abroad, and how to respond.When admin staff ask a chat AI for emergency contactsAdministrators increasingly ask chat AIs to generate emergency-contact sheets for travelers. The company reproduced this for 20 countries with three chat AIs (two free, one paid) - the models behind major services' plans, queried via API without web search. Two blind graders checked all 60 sheets against Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs listings. All three gave real police, ambulance and fire numbers. But one free AI gave a Japanese-embassy number that differed from the embassy's official main line in 3 of the 11 countries where the ministry lists one, and none of its 20 sheets advised checking.AI against how companies actually prepareIn a tabletop exercise of 24 written business-trip emergencies, 14 at night, the company compared six arrangements: a crisis-assistance provider, an admin-made handout, a guidebook, a free chat AI, a company-contracted paid chat AI, and Travel AI Rescue. Two blind judges scored each. On the first report to the company (telling the employer what happened; 0–2), Travel AI Rescue scored 2.00, ahead of the handout (0.92), the paid AI (0.46), the free AI (0.33) and the guidebook (0.25); general AIs rarely suggested informing the employer. Of six tabletop measures, Travel AI Rescue matched or beat the paid AI on five, leading on the first report and the share of correct actions (80% vs 70%). Prioritizing accurate contacts put it lower on first-action advice (1.75 vs 1.92); switching to the paid AI's model lifted that score slightly but cut safety re-test coverage from 96.4% to 89.5%. Only the crisis provider arranges people.Verified contacts instead of AI generationOn 74 Japanese-language questions on country-specific contacts and procedures (September 22), three chat AIs answering from their own knowledge covered 58–73% of the required points with 14–18 contradictions each; Travel AI Rescue, using verified data, covered 95.4% with none.For partnersPartners can offer Travel AI Rescue to their customers as a white-label, OEM or resale corporate travel SIM (in Japan, from Oct. 14), or inside their own app with their own SIM or eSIM (quoted per project). It covers the first minutes before a call to an assistance desk, drafts the insurance-claim summary without assessing it, and lets travelers call their employer's and insurer's desks with one tap.About the study: questions were in Japanese, from Japanese travelers' viewpoint; AI judges blind to the source scored the answers (agreement rates published); tabletop results are simulations, not incident counts; on well-formed general questions Travel AI Rescue trailed the same engine by 12.5 points, an area being improved. Questions, scenarios, judging rules and verbatim answers are available on request; the implementation is not.Founder Jag Yamamoto:“Mostly-right sheets are the ones nobody checks. Our contacts come from verified data, not AI generation, and every change is measured before it reaches travelers.”Whitepaper:Press room:Travel AI Rescue:About Jag Project, LLCTokyo-based Jag Project, LLC offers Travel AI Rescue - automated, 24-hour AI assistance, not a human service - included in PANAM SafeTrip eSIM (180 countries), sold on its own, and offered through partners. Travel SIMs since 2014.

Jag Yamamoto

Jag Project, LLC

+81 50-5051-1141

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Jag Project Launches Travel AI Rescue and Publishes Study on AI-Generated Emergency Contacts for Business Travel News Provided By Jag Project, LLC October 07, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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