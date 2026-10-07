BJP Leaders Hail PM Modi's 25 Years In Public Service, Call Milestone Historic

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 years as head of government, marking a political journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continued with three consecutive terms as PM since 2014, BJP leaders on Wednesday hailed the milestone, terming it a matter of pride for every Indian.

Speaking to IANS, BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served Gujarat and the country for 25 years, working with the goal of serving all sections of society. Therefore, the Union Cabinet yesterday felicitated and welcomed him on completing 25 years in public service. He is the only mass leader in the country to have fulfilled his constitutional responsibilities for 25 years while working to make the country stronger, self-reliant and developed."

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal called it matter of pride and said, "It is a matter of pride for every Indian. As workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party, this is a very important day for us, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing 25 years as an elected head of government today."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "It is a very significant occasion. This is the first time in the country that a Prime Minister has completed 25 years of public service, including his tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister. This is historic, and I congratulate the people of the country and the Prime Minister on this occasion."

Ashish Sood, a Delhi Minister, told IANS, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has served the people for 25 uninterrupted years while holding constitutional positions. Bringing change to people's lives, empowering the youth through startups and promoting social harmony are among the many inspiring initiatives undertaken during this period."

Delhi Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh said, "As the country's Prime Servant, the Prime Minister has served the nation for 25 years. With the trust of 140 crore Indians, he laid the foundation for a 'Viksit Bharat'. The goal of making India a 'Vishwaguru' by 2047 is, in many ways, being implemented and becoming visible in reality."

Meanwhile, PM Modi's first stint at the helm of a government began in Gujarat in 2001. His tenure there lasted more than 12 years before he became the BJP's prime ministerial candidate and led the party to a majority in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

He returned as Prime Minister with good mandates in 2019 and 2024, becoming the first Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to lead a government for three consecutive terms.

The BJP's celebrations seek to connect the two phases of PM Modi's political career. A Union Cabinet resolution highlighted initiatives launched in Gujarat that were later expanded nationally, including the SWAGAT grievance-redressal system and the Jyotigram scheme.

SWAGAT, through which PM Modi personally reviewed citizens' grievances, received the United Nations Public Service Award in 2010. Its approach later inspired PRAGATI, the Centre's platform for reviewing stalled projects and resolving implementation bottlenecks.

The BJP has been marking PM Modi's 25 years in public life through the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, launched on his birthday on September 17.

The campaign has included blood donation drives, cleanliness programmes, welfare outreach, exhibitions, cultural events and other public service initiatives.

On Wednesday, the BJP is organising events across states, including torch marches, motorcycle and cycle rallies, and exhibitions highlighting PM Modi's journey from Gujarat to the Prime Minister's Office.

In Delhi, the main Seva Jyoti programme will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex. BJP workers and supporters from organisational units across the national capital are expected to attend.