Leslie Bibb Heartbroken Over Furry Friend's Death: Home Will Never Feel Quite The Same

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Leslie Bibb is mourning the loss of her beloved dog Gus, saying she and her partner Sammy are“heartbroken” after having to say goodbye to their pet“far too soon.”

Leslie took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring moments with her four-legged friend.

“Our baby gus...our hearts are broken...we had to say goodbye far too soon to our beloved, beautiful boy...we kind of still can't make heads or tails of the events of last week...he was the best boy, so emotional, so goofy, scared of all awnings and terrazzo tiles and really wasn't a fan of a flag or anything that blew in the wind...” She wrote.

The actress went on to shared that Gus loved to swim in ponds, chase balls and leap in the air, his eyes were so soulful and empathic and he loved his people.

“I am not sure how we will recover from this but the only way is to go through it...sammy and i are just heartbroken...we were so lucky to have you gussy and we will miss you beyond measure...our home will never feel quite the same without you...until we meet again my sweet boy...” she concluded.

Bibb first gained recognition for playing Brooke McQueen in the teen series Popular. She portrayed journalist Christine Everhart in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, including Iron Man and Iron Man 2.

Her other television work includes Grace Sampson on Jupiter's Legacy, Palm Royale and The White Lotus.

She was last seen in Juror #2,a legal thriller film co-produced and directed by Clint Eastwood and written by Jonathan Abrams. The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette, J. K. Simmons, and Kiefer Sutherland.

In the film, a man serving on the jury of a high-profile murder trial realizes that he may be responsible for the victim's death. Juror #2 had its world premiere at AFI Fest in October 2024, and was released in the United States by Warner Bros. Pictures on November 2024.