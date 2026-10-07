Nations League: Kane Stars With Brace As England Ease Past Czechia

MENAFN - IANS) London, Oct 7 (IANS) Harry Kane scored twice on his record-equalling 125th cap as England swept past Czechia to take a huge step towards qualification for the summer's Nations League Finals.

Kane has reached 125 England caps in the space of just 11 years and 193 days, 8 years and 31 days quicker than it took Shilton (19 years, 224 days). He scored twice - the 90th and 91st goals of his international career - and forced Vladimir Coufal to steer the ball into his own net as Tuchel's men ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Wembley Stadium.

The Three Lions captain became the second-oldest player to score two goals in a game for England at Wembley (33 years, 70 days), behind Ian Wright in September 1997 vs Moldova (33 years, 311 days). He is the oldest player in England's history to score a brace in consecutive appearances (33 years and 70 days tonight).

Moreover, Kane's 13 goals in 2026 are now the second-most any England player has scored in one year, behind the 16 scored by Kane in 2021.

After visiting goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek tipped away Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick, Kane set up the opener when the striker's cross was turned in by Czechia defender Vladimir Coufal.

Kane then fired in from Morgan Rogers' cross before the break, shot against the crossbar during the second half and headed in Lewis Hall's corner to become the current edition's top scorer with six goals.

Czech defender Vladimir Coufal's own goal broke the deadlock, before Kane's close-range double sealed England's victory and almost mathematically guaranteed their passage through League A Group C to next summer's finals.

The match was Thomas Tuchel's 20th win as England manager in just his 26th game, the fastest any England manager has reached 20 wins; Tuchel has broken the record held by Walter Winterbottom (27 between 1946 and 1950).

-IANS

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