MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Winterthur, ZH, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winterthur, ZH - October 06, 2026 -

netpulse AG, a digital marketing agency based in Winterthur, a business city near Zurich in the German-speaking part of Switzerland, has released new findings from its ongoing measurement of how companies appear in AI-generated search answers. The research tracks brand visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Mode, and examines how Google AI Overviews are reshaping traditional search results.

The agency, founded in 2009 and now home to a team of around twenty specialists, has built its own tooling to measure AI visibility rather than relying on third-party scores. The latest analysis focuses on how search intent in German language queries is interpreted by generative engines, a question that carries particular weight in the Swiss market.







Switzerland presents a distinctive environment for this kind of measurement. It is a small market in which search behavior is spread across German, French, and Italian language regions, meaning that a single national brand often competes for visibility across several linguistic contexts at once. netpulse AG reports that generative engines frequently handle regional German phrasing differently from standard high-German queries, producing variation in which companies surface within AI answers.

Among the concrete findings, the agency observed that AI Overviews and chat-based answers tend to cite sources that combine clear topical structure with strong technical foundations, rather than those that rely on advertising spend alone. The measurement work also indicated that companies already visible in classic organic search were more likely, though not guaranteed, to appear in generative answers for the same German language queries.

The approach reflects how netpulse AG positions its practice. The agency combines classic search engine optimization and Google Ads management with generative engine optimization, the emerging discipline of improving how a brand appears inside AI-generated responses. By measuring AI visibility with internal tooling, the company aims to report observed behavior from live engines instead of estimated metrics drawn from external platforms.

The company has documented parts of its methodology and recommendations in two reference resources, the netpulse SEO Guide and the netpulse Ads Guide, both written in German for companies operating in the region. These resources outline the fundamentals of search engine optimization and paid search, which together inform how the agency approaches generative engine optimization.

netpulse AG is a digital marketing agency headquartered in Winterthur, Switzerland, near Zurich. The agency provides services spanning search engine optimization, Google Ads and broader digital marketing management, social media marketing, web design, e-commerce, and generative engine optimization. Its team of Google Ads and SEO specialists works with companies seeking to understand and improve their visibility across both traditional and AI-driven search.

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For more information about netpulse AG, contact the company here:

netpulse AG

Lukas Nauer

+41 52 508 28 28

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Neuwiesenstrasse 44

8400 Winterthur

Switzerland

CONTACT: Lukas Nauer