Hotel Blacklist Launches New Accommodation Industry Risk Assessment Tool

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hotel Blacklist has launched a new free online resource designed to help hotels and accommodation providers identify high-risk guests and prevent potential financial losses, property damage, fraud, and disruptive behaviour. The service, available at hotelblacklist.org, provides a shared guest-risk database that supports the hospitality industry's existing“Do Not Rent” (DNR) practices.







One of the greatest challenges of the travel accommodation industry is accepting anonymous reservations from OTA's with no risk assessment or public record of who is about to enter their hotel asset.

OTA's are Online Travel Agencies that provide commission-based“blind/anonymous” reservations to accommodation providers. The identity of these OTA hotel room reservations is often unverified and provides no cautions or public record as to the character of the individual/s or Verification of Identity (VOI).

OTA travel websites offer a one-sided review platform with guests providing comments and ratings of their accommodation experiences. The biased conundrum is that the accommodation industry has not been provided a similar tool to review or rate a guest's conduct during a stay at their hotel.

The horror stories of disruptive or illegal activities that hotel owners have been subjected to are numerous and, unfortunately, could have been prevented with no free resources available to conduct reservation due diligence and a risk assessment.

The Hotel Blacklist is a public register of individuals reported by all forms of accommodation providers and is a name-and-shame register providing hotel managers the resource and ability to search and identify Hotel Blacklist individuals and the choice to block – reject – refuse the reservation at their venue.

“Our hotel users have been subjected to assaults, fraud, theft, property damage and abusive behaviour towards staff. The 0.01% of these undesirable individuals have had no recourse, no accountability and no public record... until now,” says Mr Simon Rens of Hotel Blacklist.

Launched in October 2026, the website hotelblacklist.org has, in days, registered 100s of new hotel users located in Australia, the USA and Europe.

He adds:“Our free service is intended to be an industry provocateur and bring accountability to repeat offenders that have caused harm to the hotel industry, they can now be identified and their future reservations refused.”

Whilst hotel chains and individual accommodation providers maintain a DNR“Do Not Rent” list, or internal private database, they are not open source or shared with the other 700,000 + hotels worldwide, allowing repeat offenders to continue to attack and disrespect the next hotel, unaware of the individual's past behaviour.

About Hotel Blacklist

Launched in October 2026, the website hotelblacklist.org is a new free website [ search engine tool ] and is solely for the benefit of the global Hotel and accommodation industry and provides a useful online archive for hotels to conduct due diligence, undertake a general guest risk assessment, detect fraud, and flag high-risk bookings before accepting a reservation.

Contact

Mr Simon Rens

Hotel Blacklist

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Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



