Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression For Herniated Discs At Alexandria Office

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The West End office on S. Pickett Street uses computer-guided lumbar and cervical traction for disc-related back pain, neck pain, and sciatica.

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine is highlighting its non-surgical spinal decompression program for Alexandria residents living with herniated discs, bulging discs, sciatica, and degenerative disc conditions. The program is delivered at the practice's Alexandria office at 50 S Pickett Street, Suite 114, in the city's West End, and gives patients a conservative option to explore before considering more invasive approaches to disc-related pain.Spinal discs act as cushions between the vertebrae. When the soft inner material of a disc pushes against or through its tougher outer layer, it can irritate nearby nerve roots and produce low back pain, neck pain, or pain, numbness, and tingling that travels into the arms or legs. Sciatica, which radiates from the lower back through the hip and down the leg, often traces back to this kind of lumbar disc involvement.Spinal decompression uses computer-guided traction to gently separate the vertebrae at the affected segment in controlled cycles. The goal is to reduce pressure on the disc and the surrounding nerves and to encourage fluid and nutrient flow back into the disc tissue. Treatment can be directed at the lower back through lumbar traction or at the neck through cervical traction, which is used for pinched nerves, radiating arm pain, and chronic neck stiffness.Decompression is also used for related problems in the same region of the spine. Facet joints, the small joints along the back of each vertebra, can become inflamed or restricted and contribute to localized pain and stiffness, and controlled traction helps open those joint spaces. For patients with degenerative disc changes, the treatment is intended to support better fluid and nutrient exchange in discs that have gradually lost some of their cushioning over time.Every decompression plan at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Alexandria, VA begins with an evaluation that may include orthopedic and neurological testing and imaging review, so the care team can identify the spinal segment involved and determine whether a patient is an appropriate candidate. Decompression is not suitable for everyone, and the evaluation is designed to screen for conditions that call for a different approach.Imaging can play an important role in that evaluation. The practice offers videofluoroscopy and digital motion X-ray, technology that captures how the spine moves rather than only how it looks at rest. This can help reveal instability, ligament laxity, and nerve compression that occur during movement and may not show up on static images, giving the care team a fuller picture before a decompression plan is set.For patients who are good candidates, a typical course at the Alexandria clinic runs between 15 and 25 sessions over six to eight weeks, with the exact number depending on the severity of the condition and how each patient responds. Decompression is commonly paired with Chiropractic BioPhysics corrective care and a rehabilitation phase built around corrective exercise, which helps retrain the muscles and ligaments that support the spine.Care at the Alexandria office is delivered by Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Sarah Cassou, both Chiropractic BioPhysics-certified, working alongside a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor, an integrated model that allows the team to coordinate care across disciplines when a patient's case calls for it.Patients who live outside the city are welcome at the Alexandria office, and the same decompression program is available at the practice's Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge offices for those who live or work closer to one of those locations.The office sits near the corner of S. Pickett Street and Duke Street, about a four-minute drive from the Van Dorn Street Metro station, and serves patients from Old Town, Del Ray, Kingstowne, and surrounding Fairfax County communities. New patients are welcome, and appointments can be scheduled by calling (703) 370-5300 or through the contact form at virginiafamilychiropractic.About Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical MedicineVirginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine has served Northern Virginia since 2008 from four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. Every doctor on staff holds Chiropractic BioPhysics certification, a technique that uses objective spinal measurements to guide care. Chiropractors work alongside a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, the NeuroMed neuropathy program, videofluoroscopy and digital motion X-ray imaging, and rehabilitation. New patients are accepted at all four offices.###Media ContactVirginia Family Chiropractic & PMAddress: 50 S Pickett St STE 114, Alexandria, VA 22304Phone: (703) 370-5300Website:

Dr. Cameron Hatam

Virginia Family Chiropractic (Alexandria, VA)

+1 703-370-5300

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Virginia Family Chiropractic Offers Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression for Herniated Discs at Alexandria Office News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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