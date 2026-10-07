HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk Premieres New Music Video Wander In Wander Out On Music-News

Ron Brunk's "Wander In Wander Out" Reflects on Connections That Disappear

SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ron Brunk has made creation the organizing force of his life. He describes himself as someone born to make art and write, with everything else secondary to that impulse. Over the years, he has worked as a cartographer, data analyst, energy research project manager, and retail store manager, but music has remained constant. Now 40 albums into his catalog (yes, you read that right), he still resists being contained by a single style. His songs can move from acoustic tenderness to heavier material, folk-country humor, rage, spirituality, and reflection, depending on what the writing demands.

His prolific output extends to an active YouTube presence (645.000 subscribers), where songs and videos continue to accumulate at the pace of someone who rarely seems finished saying what he wants to say. In recent years, the feral cats that unexpectedly entered his life have also become central to that creative world.“Little One,” inspired by the first kitten he rescued, has reached nearly 2.2 million views.

On“Wander In Wander Out,” from his album Sheperdstown Rocks The Cosmic Tranya, Brunk turns toward a quieter ache: the way people enter one another's lives, become important, and then sometimes disappear without explanation. He says the song comes from years of watching those connections dissolve, something he still struggles to understand.“I yearn to connect with every person I possibly can, and never to lose that connection,” he says.

The lyrics place that yearning inside a barroom scene filled with private reckoning. Brunk imagines love, ambition, fear, missed chances, and the limits of his own resolve with a mix of melancholy and self-awareness.“I'd like to change the world the way I change my mind / I'd like to be somebody, but I can't even be on time,” he sings, undercutting grand ambition with the everyday limitations that make the song feel human. Later, the line“There's no answers in the back of the book, all you can do is try and try” widens the song into something more existential. The chorus then returns to its central image: customers wander through the bar like people in our lives, with Brunk extending the comparison to Halley and his Comet.

The video extends that melancholy into a sketchbook-like world of black-and-white pencil animation. Faceless figures move through the story as if drawn onto notebook pages, while a broken heart gives way to reunion and dance. The ending leaves open the possibility that some of the people who wander out may still find their way back to the connections that mattered.

For an artist who speaks openly about mortality and the feeling that time is limited, that possibility carries particular weight. Brunk does not pretend to know what comes next. He keeps writing, keeps making art, and keeps trying to say what matters while there is still time.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Ron Brunk premieres new music video "Wander In Wander Out" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo October 07, 2026, 04:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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