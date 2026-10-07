Virginia Family Chiropractic Helps Falls Church Runners And Cyclists Return To Activity With Structured Injury Rehab

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The Leesburg Pike office pairs corrective chiropractic care with a phased rehabilitation protocol and objective return-to-activity guidance.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine is drawing attention to its post-injury rehabilitation program at the Falls Church office, 7121 Leesburg Pike, Suite 207. The program is built for recreational runners, cyclists, and other active adults in Falls Church, Merrifield, Annandale, and the Tysons area who are working back from an athletic injury, an auto injury, or surgery and want a clear, measurable path back to the activities they enjoy.Falls Church sits along the Washington & Old Dominion Railroad Regional Park, the paved W&OD Trail used by many Northern Virginia runners, walkers, and bike commuters. Regular training brings real benefits, but it also produces a familiar set of overuse and strain problems, from low back and neck pain to recurring hip, knee, and shoulder complaints that tend to return when an athlete goes back to full mileage too soon.The office also sees many patients whose injuries are tied to work rather than sport. Tysons is a major office employment center, and long hours at a desk often show up as rounded-shoulder posture, forward-head posture, neck strain, and lower back stiffness. Those same postural patterns can make an athlete more vulnerable to strain once training volume increases, which is why the program looks at both the injury and the habits around it.The rehabilitation program at Virginia Family Chiropractic in Falls Church, VA follows a progressive return-to-function protocol. Patients move from passive treatment to active rehabilitation as their tissues tolerate more load, and each phase is defined and reviewed at set milestones rather than left open-ended. Range of motion, strength testing, and functional outcome measures are recorded throughout, and the protocol can be shared with a patient's other providers when appropriate.Return-to-activity decisions are tied to those objective findings. Patients receive specific guidance on when to resume running, lifting, cycling, or their usual sport, which helps them avoid both an overly cautious layoff and a rushed comeback.Before rehabilitation begins, each patient receives an evaluation that may include postural assessment, orthopedic and neurological testing, and imaging review. Those baseline findings set the starting point for the phased plan and give the patient and care team a clear way to compare progress at each milestone.Corrective exercise is the core of the program. Depending on the case, the team may focus on deep cervical flexor activation for forward-head posture, lower trapezius and serratus retraining to restore shoulder blade mechanics, or glute and deep-core activation to support the lower back. Most patients leave with a take-home progression they can complete in about 10 minutes.Chiropractic BioPhysics rehabilitation centers on mirror-image positioning, which places the spine in the opposite direction of its established deviation and then loads it isometrically for measured intervals. Patients perform these positions both in the office and at home. Cervical extension traction addresses the loss of the natural neck curve that is common with chronic forward-head posture, while decompressive lumbar traction is used for patients with chronic low back complaints or disc involvement.Most Falls Church patients complete a rehabilitation phase of four to twelve weeks after their active corrective phase, and home exercise typically continues afterward. The office also offers MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, and spinal decompression, which the care team may incorporate when a soft-tissue or disc component is part of the injury.Care at the Falls Church office is provided by Dr. Cameron Hatam and Dr. Sarah Cassou, both of whom hold Chiropractic BioPhysics certification. The office is a short drive from the East and West Falls Church Metro stations and is reached from I-66 via the Sycamore Street exit or along Route 7. New patients can schedule by calling (703) 538-3830 or by visiting virginiafamilychiropractic.About Virginia Family Chiropractic & Physical MedicineVirginia Family Chiropractic & Physical Medicine has served Northern Virginia since 2008 from four offices in Alexandria, Falls Church, Manassas, and Woodbridge. Every doctor on staff holds Chiropractic BioPhysics certification, a technique that uses objective spinal measurements to guide care. Chiropractors work alongside a family nurse practitioner and a supervising medical doctor. Services include chiropractic adjustments, spinal decompression, MLS laser therapy, shockwave therapy, dry needling, the NeuroMed neuropathy program, videofluoroscopy and digital motion X-ray imaging, and rehabilitation. New patients are accepted at all four offices.###Media ContactVirginia Family Chiropractic & PMAddress: 7121 Leesburg Pike STE 207, Falls Church, VA 22043Phone: (703) 538-3830Website:

Dr. Cameron Hatam

Virginia Family Chiropractic (Falls Church, VA)

+1 (703) 538-3830

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Virginia Family Chiropractic Helps Falls Church Runners and Cyclists Return to Activity With Structured Injury Rehab News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



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