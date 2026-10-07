Gauahar Khan Cries Along With Qazi Touqeer After He Breaks Down In BB 20 House, Calls Him 'The Most Real'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has come out in strong support of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer after watching him break down inside the house.

Reacting to the episode, Gauahar praised Qazi for standing his ground despite being targeted by several housemates and even got emotional while watching him cry.

Taking to her social media, Gauahar said,“Qazi, what a man, yaar. What a man. He is being targeted by the whole house, except Mahi. Mahi and Qazi, man, hats off to both of them. And friends like Aman, Uditi and Arishfa, I pray to God that nobody gets fronds like them, they don't belong to anyone. Because when you are down and out, when you are sick, when the whole house is attacking you, at that time, they attack you even more.”

She further lauded Qazi for his response during the confrontation. Calling out what she believes is the insecurity behind the housemates' behaviour, Gauahar added,“Qazi, my friend, it's only and only insecurity. You do you. I am crying because Qazi is crying.”

The actress went on to explain why she feels particularly connected to Qazi's journey.“Yaar, I have been watching Bigg Boss for so many seasons, but I have never been this connected to a person because of how real he is. How real he is, my God,” she said.

Gauahar also praised Mahi, who has stood by Qazi in the house, saying,“And the only person who is as real as him is Mahhi. I mean, no gameplay, yaar.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant then drew a parallel between Qazi's journey and her own experience on the reality show. She revealed that after her earlier post, fans who supported her during her season had been messaging her about Qazi and sharing how strongly they related to his current journey.

“After my last story, my entire crazy lot has actually been messaging me and telling me how they were feeling the same things when I was in the season. They were crying with me, laughing with me and rejoicing when I was rejoicing,” Gauahar said.

Calling the response to Qazi“surreal”, she added,“It just feels so surreal. It just feels amazing to see this kind of craze for Qazi and knowing that I had similar support outside, and how people could see through what was real.”

Gauahar further recalled the immense support she received during her own Bigg Boss journey and said,“They connected with so many contestants from my season as well. So, yaar, I love my crazy lot. And I can never, ever, ever forget everything that they did for me and all the love they sent my way.”

Qazi was seen getting emotional and broke down into tears after being emotionally hurt by Arishfa Khan whom he considered as daughter-like.

–IANS

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