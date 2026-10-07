Cms Congratulate PM Modi On 25 Years Of Leadership, Say He Has Been Devoted To Mother India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Wishes poured in as Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of government on Wednesday, as leaders hailed his leadership and the transformation India has witnessed under his leadership.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, taking to X, extended greetings to the Prime Minister and said, "This journey, which began on 7 October 2001 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, continues today with the unwavering resolve to build a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Over these 25 years, CM Dhami said that the Prime Minister has prioritised the welfare, women's empowerment, youth upliftment, modern infrastructure, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

"His commitment to ensuring that the benefits of development reach the person standing in the last line serves as an inspiration to us all. Under the guidance of the esteemed Prime Minister ji, we too are working with full commitment to include Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also took to social media and congratulated PM Modi for his 25-year public service journey and said, "Every day of the Hon'ble Prime Minister ji's life has been devoted to the splendour of Mother India. This stream of public service, flowing from the sacred soil of Gujarat, is today touching the hearts and minds of India's people from the Himalayas to the seas. The transformation in the lives of villages, the poor, farmers, youth, and women's power is weaving a beautiful saga of the nation's renaissance."

In these 25 years, CM Gupta said that the Prime Minister has made "service a tradition, duty a devotion, and national interest the very purpose of life".

"He has awakened India's self-confidence, infused new energy into our cultural consciousness, and firmly implanted in every Indian's heart the resolve for a developed and glorious India. Today, this 25-year national devotion strides forward toward a new era alongside the grand resolve for a developed India," she added.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, taking to X, said, "The journey of public service of the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, which began on 7 October 2001 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, is reaching a proud milestone of 25 years today. This journey has been a continuous endeavour to realise the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'."

The MP Chief Minister also praised the Prime Minister for managing global crises like Covid, the historic decision on Article 370, action against Naxalism, as well as introducing schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ujjwala, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister on the historic completion of 25 years of public service, calling his journey an "extraordinary example of good governance and transparency".

"Whether it was reaching water to villages struggling with water crises in Gujarat, turning girls' education into a people's movement, or accelerating industry and agriculture together... the successful experiments there have now become models for the entire country," he said.

CM Sharma said that under PM Modi's leadership, India has scaled new heights in every sector, from roads, railways, and digital infrastructure to defence production, space, and semiconductors.

"Veer Dhara Rajasthan is fully committed to realising your sacred resolve of 'Viksit Bharat'. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and the auspicious wish that you continue to guide the nation ceaselessly with this unwavering energy," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marks 25 years of uninterrupted leadership as head of government, beginning with his oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continuing through three terms as Prime Minister of India.

In October 2001, PM Modi was chosen to replace Keshubhai Patel as Gujarat Chief Minister at a difficult time for the state, which was still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Bhuj earthquake as well as political and administrative challenges.

He remained Chief Minister until 2014 before moving to national politics.

PM Modi's tenure has also been marked by an expanded international profile for India, with the government pursuing greater diplomatic engagement, stronger relations with major powers and a prominent role for India in the Global South.