Modi's '25 Years' In Office: Ministers Praise Selfless, Non-Dynastic Rule

Senior Union Ministers and state Chief Ministers on Wednesday extended their heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, commending his decades-long dedication to public service, national welfare, and good governance, marking the day he first assumed elected office as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001.

'A Karyakarta Gets Opportunities': Sitharaman Praises PM's Rise

Taking to X, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted Prime Minister Modi's rise from a grassroots party worker (karyakarta) to leading the nation without any dynastic background. "Today, 7 October, we celebrate the chequered career of PM @narendramodi. 25 yrs ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of CM of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along. Selfless, no corruption, no cronies. Now, he serves as Prime Minister. Only in @BJP4India, a karyakarta gets opportunities despite no political family/dynasty background, money etc. A strong message for #democracy," Sitharaman wrote.

Resolve, Good Governance, and Service: Goyal Hails PM's Journey

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also praised PM Modi's journey, emphasising that his tenure across both state and national leadership has been defined by resolve, service, and inclusive development. "On this occasion of Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji completing 25 years of public life, with devotion to service, the nation as paramount, and public welfare as the aim of life, heartfelt best wishes to him. This journey, which began on 7 October 2001 as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has today become the hallmark of a leadership in which resolve, good governance, and service walk hand in hand," Goyal posted on X.

He further noted the transformative impact of the Prime Minister's policies across sectors: "From Gujarat's development as Chief Minister to, as the country's Prime Minister, poor welfare, women's empowerment, youth power, and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Modi ji has linked development to the lives of every individual. In these 25 years, numerous historic decisions, public welfare schemes, and new heights of development have become part of this journey. The transformation in the lives of crores of people presents a picture of this continuous spirit of service. This 25-year journey is not merely a milestone, but an ongoing journey to take the resolve for a developed and self-reliant India to fruition."

'Journey of Hope and Self-Reliance': Delhi CM Commends Vision

Commending the Prime Minister's vision, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta stated that the journey begun from Gujarat has turned into a national movement of hope and self-reliance. "Twenty-five years ago, the resolve for public service that began from the soil of Gujarat has today become a journey of the hopes, aspirations, and self-confidence of the entire India. In this journey of the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, responsibilities have kept increasing, but the aim has remained the same: India and the people of India. It is this spirit that has extended governance to the last mile, brought dignity and facilities to the homes of the poor, empowered women with leadership, and given new horizons to the dreams of the youth. With this very resolve, India has witnessed a new pace of development, hoisted its tricolor on the moon, and carved a new identity of its strength on the global stage," Gupta said on X.

"From the service of Gujarat to the service of India, from public welfare to nation-building, these 25 years are the saga of a life where every morning began with duty, and every resolve remained dedicated to India," she said.

Congratulating PM Modi on the milestone, she added: "Heartiest congratulations to the honorable Prime Minister ji on completing 25 glorious years of public service, good governance, and national service. This resolve for service will become even more expansive, India's strength even more radiant, and the dream of a developed India will surely be realised." (ANI)

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