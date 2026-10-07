Rajasthan Constable Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Wife And In-Laws Harassed Him For Years

A 36-year-old police constable posted in Sirohi allegedly died by suicide by jumping into the Indira Gandhi Canal in the Mohangarh area on Tuesday. His family has alleged that prolonged harassment by his wife and in-laws drove him to take the extreme step.

The deceased has been identified as constable Anirudh Singh, a resident of Indira Colony in Barmer. He was posted at Abu Road police station in Sirohi district.

Constable recorded a video inside his car before his death

Singh's family reached Mohangarh and refused to allow the post-mortem to be conducted until the accused are arrested. According to Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare, Singh had come to Mohangarh to stay at his aunt's house.

According to his relatives, Singh recorded a video inside his car shortly before his death and sent it to family members. In the video, he allegedly blamed his wife and in-laws for harassing him. Singh allegedly said that he had been living for the sake of his elderly parents, but could no longer bear the humiliation and wanted to end his life.

According to his cousin Vikram, Singh joined the police force in 2008 and had been posted in Sirohi since then. He married in 2012 and had a son. Vikram said marital discord began within a year of the marriage, and Singh's wife had been living with her parents for around five years.

The police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.