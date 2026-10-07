Seema Vineeth On Wedding With Nishanth: 'A Journey Through Questions, Objections And Pain'

Seema Vineeth is a very popular face in the trans community. She is also a well-known celebrity makeup artist. She tied the knot with Nishanth last June. Now, she has posted some unseen wedding pictures on Instagram. Her emotional note with these pictures is grabbing everyone's attention.

"Some dreams do not come true just because we wish for them. We have to fight a lot, wait a lot, and shed a lot of tears. Finally, we have to find the courage to hold our loved one's hand and walk forward against all odds. Our wedding was exactly like that. It was not just about two people falling in love. It was a tough journey. We walked together through so many questions, objections, struggles, and pain without leaving each other's hands," Seema wrote.

She further added, "We waited for a very long time. We wanted people to understand and accept our love. We wanted them to see us together and celebrate our wedding happily. We faced a lot of fight... a lot of struggle... and shed many tears. But our love and hope kept us going. Finally, our dream day arrived. Both our families came together and supported our happiness."

"That day, it was not just two lives coming together. It was a long-held dream finally coming true. When I look back at these pictures today, I feel so many emotions. I feel happiness, peace, gratitude, and tears all at once. Because these pictures do not just show a wedding day. They show a life we fought for and won together," Seema Vineeth shared on her Instagram page.