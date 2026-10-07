Two Infrastructures. One Path On-Chain: Koreinside And Digital Motion Connect Tokenized Securities With Web3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, USA, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

KoreInside and Digital Motion Corporation today announced a partnership connecting two essential infrastructures for the next chapter of capital markets: KoreInside's infrastructure for compliant tokenized securities and Digital Motion's infrastructure for Web3 execution.









The collaboration brings together the systems that govern securities issuance, investor eligibility, and ownership with the blockchain expertise and technology needed to put those securities to work on public networks. For issuers, it creates a clearer path between the regulated capital markets and Web3.

KoreInside has already built the infrastructure to support compliant tokenization, connecting issuance, identity, compliance, payments, ownership administration and blockchain interoperability. Digital Motion brings its Web3 infrastructure, tokenization capabilities, and specialized team to help companies execute through that foundation.

The significance is in how the two infrastructures work together. Issuers can approach tokenization as a coordinated securities lifecycle, with the requirements surrounding an investment connected to its on-chain implementation.

“The breakthrough comes when the infrastructure governing a security can work with the infrastructure that moves it on-chain,” said Oscar A. Jofre, Co-Founder and CEO of KoreInside.“KoreInside has built the foundation for compliant tokenized securities. Digital Motion brings the Web3 infrastructure and expertise to help issuers execute. Connecting those capabilities gives companies a practical way to move forward and gives the market a stronger foundation for adoption.”

Connecting Securities Infrastructure with Web3 Infrastructure

A tokenized security involves more than creating a digital token. It carries ownership rights, investor eligibility requirements, transfer restrictions and ongoing obligations. Those requirements must remain connected as the security enters a public blockchain environment.

Through the partnership, Digital Motion will serve as a tokenization logistics provider for issuers using the KoreInside Infrastructure. Its role will include helping companies assess blockchain architecture, coordinate technical execution, and connect the token's behavior with the requirements of the underlying security.

The collaboration is intended to support projects using public networks such as Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and Base, with token standards and compliance controls selected for each deployment. For Solana deployments, Digital Motion Corporation will bring its proprietary SPL‐4133 security token standard, creating a bridge between KoreInside's infrastructure with more than one million KoreID users and the Solana ecosystem. This connection will give issuers a path to deploy tokenized securities on Solana while connecting investor identity, eligibility, and ownership administration through the KoreInside Infrastructure.

“Web3 has opened a new environment for financial assets, and issuers need a reliable connection into it,” said Zach Landau, Chief Executive Officer of Digital Motion Corporation.“By bringing our infrastructure together with KoreInside, we can help companies carry their securities into that environment with a coordinated plan for identity, ownership and execution. This is an important step toward making tokenized markets usable for more issuers.”

A Connected Path for Issuers

The two infrastructures are intended to help issuers move through a connected process covering:



Issuance: Establishing the security, offering framework, and investor rights.

Identity and eligibility: Connecting verified participants with the conditions governing investment and ownership.

Ownership administration: Coordinating the authoritative ownership record with the security's on-chain representation.

Blockchain execution: Selecting and implementing the appropriate network, token architecture, and transfer controls. Ongoing administration: Maintaining the relationship between the issuer, its investors, and the obligations attached to the security.

Each project will involve the appropriate legal and regulated service providers. The offering structure, jurisdiction, investor requirements and proposed transactions will determine the controls needed for execution.

“When two infrastructures work together, the critical issue is whether they preserve the meaning of the information passing between them,” said Dr. Kiran Garimella, Chief Scientist and CTO of KoreInside.“An investor's eligibility, a security's transfer restrictions, and an issuer's ownership records must remain consistent across the securities and blockchain environments. Connecting KoreInside with Digital Motion gives us a coordinated foundation for addressing that challenge.”

Public-chain execution requires a clear understanding of what the token represents and which actions it is permitted to perform. KoreInside connects those technical decisions with the infrastructure administering the security. That connection is essential to helping issuers move from a tokenization concept to an operational implementation.

The partnership marks a significant step toward connecting regulated securities infrastructure with public blockchain capabilities. It gives issuers access to complementary expertise through a shared approach: KoreInside provides the securities infrastructure, while Digital Motion helps companies execute within Web3.

“Companies want to understand how tokenization can work for their business,” added Jofre.“Our responsibility is to give them the infrastructure and the expertise to make that decision-and a clear path to execute when they are ready. That is what these two infrastructures coming together can deliver.”

About Digital Motion Corporation

Digital Motion Corporation develops infrastructure for tokenized markets across capital formation, real-world assets, and blockchain-based financial products. Its team brings experience across Web3, blockchain technology, and traditional capital markets.

Users can learn more at digitalmotioncorp.co.

About KoreInside

KoreInside is a global capital markets infrastructure company providing blockchain technology, digital securities solutions, identity management, compliance automation, transfer agency services, and regulatory technology for private capital markets. Through its ecosystem, including KoreChain, KoreOracle, KoreID, Compliance Desk, and KoreTransfer, KoreInside enables the compliant digitization, issuance, management, and transfer of securities across global markets.

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Two Infrastructures. One Path On-Chain: KoreInside and Digital Motion Connect Tokenized Securities with Web3

CONTACT: KoreInside...