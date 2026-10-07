Traffic Cones For Less Launches Upcycle Program To Divert Plastic Cones From Landfills

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The program diverts plastic traffic cones from landfills by routing them to schools, nonprofits, and community groups for reuse.

- Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder, OES Global IncPOMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Traffic Cones For Less, a Pompano Beach, Florida supplier of traffic safety products and a division of OES Global Inc, launched its UpCycle Program on October 7, 2026, a reuse and donation initiative designed to divert plastic traffic cones from landfills and into community use. The program accepts traffic cones of any size, age, condition, or manufacturer.Traffic cones used by contractors, municipalities, venues, parking operators, and facilities are typically discarded once they crack, fade, or lose their base. Recycling outlets for cone materials are limited in many regions, so the UpCycle Program is built around reuse. A cone that no longer meets a jobsite standard can still serve a driving school, youth sports program, daycare, museum, nonprofit, or religious organization.The program offers two ways to participate. Cone owners in South Florida can drop retired cones at the Traffic Cones For Less location at 1935 NW 18th Street in Pompano Beach, where each cone is routed to donation or reuse. Participants outside South Florida can donate or repurpose cones locally, post a photo on social media tagged #TCFLupcycle, and submit the post through a self-certify form on the program page. Repurposed cones commonly become planters, yard art, and driveway markers.Participants receive a discount of $1 per cone on 28 inch and 36 inch cones in their next purchase. The discount applies to every qualifying cone in that purchase, even when a participant turns in a single cone.Early participants will be added to the program's Founding UpCycle Heroes wall on the Traffic Cones For Less website and will receive an EHS certificate documenting the cones they diverted from landfills, for use in their own environmental, health, and safety reporting."Every cone eventually reaches the end of its working life, and too many of them end up as plastic waste in a landfill," said Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder of OES Global Inc. "This program keeps that plastic in use, puts cones in the hands of schools and community groups that can use them, and makes doing right by the environment the easy choice."The launch comes as many organizations review safety equipment ahead of winter operations and year-end budget planning.About Traffic Cones For LessTraffic Cones For Less is a division of OES Global, Inc., headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company supplies traffic cones and related traffic safety products to contractors, municipalities, facilities, and event venues across the United States. Website: Phone: 888-388-0180

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OES Global Inc

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Traffic Cones For Less Launches UpCycle Program to Divert Plastic Cones From Landfills News Provided By OES Global Inc. October 07, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Education, Environment, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Waste Management



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