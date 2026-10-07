HIP Video Promo Presents: So Brown Releases New Music Video For All Roads

So Brown Finds Freedom in Timeless Rhythm on New Single "All Roads"

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Born in Texas and raised in Florida and Alabama, Brooklyn-based So Brown has spent much of life finding refuge in music and the natural world. That history gives“All Roads” its weight: the piano-and-vocal song grew alongside the realization that Brown had to let go of a wild place in the mountains of upstate New York, a decision that brought grief. The accompanying video became a final love letter to that place before leaving, while the song traces a longing to move beyond separation.

Music predates Brown's memories. There are photographs of Brown at the piano from before Brown could talk, while a mother who played classical piano filled the house with Chopin. By third grade, Brown was dressing like John Lennon, planning bands, and writing songs. Drums and guitar followed, then teenage years in Miami hardcore bands while studying classical percussion and playing in orchestras. In Brown's twenties, Brown befriended a blues musician in the Florida Panhandle and spent five years learning and playing Delta blues, including Skip James and Robert Johnson.

None of those prescribed paths ever felt entirely right. Gender non-conformity and social outcasting also meant time alone, often outside. Buffalo Bayou, the beach on Dauphin Island, and other natural settings became places Brown returned to again and again. Music carried similar importance. Brown calls it“profoundly spiritual” and says it was“more important than food to me, more essential to my survival.”



“All Roads” began more than a decade ago on a friend's grand piano. One of its central influences is Portuguese guitarist Carlos Paredes, whose organic approach to timing changed how Brown thought about rhythm. Coming from a background in drumming and American music, where the grid had been familiar, Brown found freedom in music without a fixed tempo.“All Roads” follows that idea: it moves with the breath and changes each time it is played. Its lyrics mirror that loosened sense of division:“Gone are the days / Of here and there / Of us and them / All roads blur into one.”

The music video preserves that immediacy. Brown brought Irving in as engineer and Eric on camera, recording the performance live in a single take with no edits or overdubs. Brown and Eric then filmed additional footage around the property: a morning walk to see the horses, a visit to the church where Brown sometimes meditated, and time outside among the things Brown wanted to remember before leaving.

For Brown, the release marks both an ending and a beginning. The album Point Legere was recorded live to tape with musicians including Norah Jones and Tony Scherr, bringing together players around music connected to the rural South. Brown describes what comes next:“On the other side of the grief is a party and the party is here.” The next chapter is focused on booking shows across the country and in other countries, and seeing where the road leads.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: So Brown releases new music video for "All Roads" News Provided By HIP Video Promo October 07, 2026, 04:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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