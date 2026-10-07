HIP Video Promo Presents: Uncle Ryano Releases New Animated Music Video For 'The Turkey Fought Back'

Uncle Ryano Flips the Script on Thanksgiving With "The Turkey Fought Back"

LA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- It is a natural fit for an artist who has long balanced traditional Americana with mischievous mayhem. Ryano describes what he writes simply as“American music,” a phrase broad enough to hold the country, blues, rock and roll, and organic folk traditions that shaped him around East Texas and Louisiana.“There are no fences or walls,” he says.“So, if someone asks me, 'is your music country?' I may reply with, 'which country?” Here's a musical creative who takes everything seriously...except himself.

Thanksgiving is the only holiday that is uniquely American, and it has always depended on one basic assumption: the turkey does not get a vote. Uncle Ryano has other ideas. On“The Turkey Fought Back,” from his album Voices In My Head, the California-born, Texas-grown, Louisianan super-songwriter turns a familiar American holiday ritual into a comic uprising, using one of the country's most tradition-heavy occasions as the setup for a gleefully ridiculous reversal.

“The Turkey Fought Back” leans into that wide-open sensibility with a premise that only gets stranger as it goes. On a turkey farm outside Muskogee, Oklahoma, a farmer tries to keep coyotes away by putting a television in the coop. The set has only one channel, and that channel happens to run classic kung fu marathons. Night after night, the birds gather to watch Enter the Dragon, the greatest Kung Fu movie of all time. By the time holiday season arrives and the farmer heads to the pen with a butcher knife, the lessons Bruce Lee shared have stuck.

Wings move“like Bruce Lee hands,” Jackie Chan gets a lyrical nod, and the chorus announces that“the peckin' order got rearranged.” By the second verse, the mock crisis has gone national, with homeland security on alert and honey-baked ham suddenly looking like the safer option for the Thanksgiving feast.

One early vote of confidence came from Billy Ray Cyrus, with whom Ryano says he has written for in the past. Ryano shared“The Turkey Fought Back” with Cyrus, who, according to Ryano, liked the song and encouraged him to keep moving forward with it. That encouragement gave Ryano another reason to trust his instinct and keep developing the song.

The animated video, directed by Uncle Ryano, pushes the joke even further. Styled like an '80s cartoon, it follows the turkeys breaking out of their pen and taking on farmers, pilgrims, Native Americans, and even Santa Claus. At points, the birds appear in karate outfits, keeping the visual tone as playful as the song itself.

That humor sits alongside a broader sense of purpose. After stepping back to focus on family, Ryano says,“I never left music, and music never left me.” Through his record label Bottle Rocket Records, he is also focused on helping younger artists navigate a business he has already spent years learning firsthand. As he continues releasing music and guiding others through the industry,“The Turkey Fought Back” gives him room to indulge the prankster streak that has always lived alongside the seasoned songwriter.

For Brown, the release marks both an ending and a beginning. The album Point Legere was recorded live to tape with musicians including Norah Jones and Tony Scherr, bringing together players around music connected to the rural South. Brown describes what comes next:“On the other side of the grief is a party and the party is here.” The next chapter is focused on booking shows across the country and in other countries, and seeing where the road leads.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Uncle Ryano releases new animated music video for 'The Turkey Fought Back' News Provided By HIP Video Promo October 07, 2026, 04:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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