Hazen Law Group Announces Attorney Grace Kent Named Reader's Choice For Best Estate Planning Attorney By Harrisburg Magazine

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Attorney Grace Kent of Hazen Law Group has been recognized as the Reader's Choice for Best Estate Planning Attorney in the 2026“Simply the Best” awards, an annual reader-driven poll conducted by Harrisburg Magazine. The final results of the extensive community voting process were released in the publication's August 2026 digital issue, highlighting outstanding businesses and professionals across Central Pennsylvania.

The“Simply the Best” awards rely entirely on ballots cast by local residents, serving as a barometer for community trust and professional reputation within the region. Each year, Harrisburg Magazine invites its readership to nominate and vote for their preferred service providers, organizations, and professionals in various categories. The Reader's Choice designation indicates that Kent received a substantial portion of the community vote in a highly competitive legal division, reflecting her standing among residents in the greater Harrisburg area.

At Hazen Law Group, Kent focuses her legal practice on helping individuals and families navigate the intricacies of estate planning. Her daily work involves drafting wills and powers of attorney, establishing trusts, and helping families navigate guardianships. The recent recognition from Harrisburg Magazine underscores the importance of accessible and reliable legal guidance when addressing sensitive family matters and future financial security.

Developing a thorough estate plan often requires a nuanced understanding of state and federal laws, as well as the ability to communicate complex legal concepts to clients clearly. Kent's approach to legal representation emphasizes personalized planning tailored to the specific needs of each family. This community-voted accolade points to a track record of effective communication and dedicated advocacy in her chosen field of law.

Hazen Law Group, located in Harrisburg, continues to provide legal services centered on elder law, special needs planning, and estate administration. The firm's ongoing commitment to the Central Pennsylvania community is reflected in the recognition of its attorneys by local publications and civic organizations. Kent's recent acknowledgment by the readers of Harrisburg Magazine adds to the firm's established history of legal service in the region.

The complete list of“Simply the Best” and Reader's Choice winners, including the estate planning attorney category, is currently available for public viewing in the August 2026 digital issue on the Harrisburg Magazine website.

Hazen Law Group's elder law and estate planning attorneys are widely regarded as leaders in planning for seniors, disabled individuals, and their families. Their expertise extends to farm transition and business planning, addressing the unique needs of agricultural and entrepreneurial clients. The attorneys take the time to listen carefully to concerns across all these areas and develop comprehensive solutions that address them. Whether it's protecting assets for long-term care, ensuring smooth farm succession, or creating tailored special needs or tax-planning trusts, Hazen Law Group provides personalized guidance to meet diverse planning needs.

Hazen Law Group

2000 Linglestown Road, Suite 202 Harrisburg, PA 17110

(717) 540-4332



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Hazen Law Group Announces Attorney Grace Kent Named Reader's Choice for Best Estate Planning Attorney by Harrisburg Magazine News Provided By Law Firm Newswire October 07, 2026, 04:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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