Who Is Anurag Dobhal? Know Bigg Boss 17 Fame-UK07 Rider's Net Worth, Why He Was Arrested In Dehradun

Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal is known as UK07 Rider to millions of fans around the world. But the vlogger is in spotlight now for his recent arrest in Dehradun after an assault on his wife's cousin, Raj Singh Chauhan. The Hindustan Times reported that the incident occurred on Monday night close to the Haridwar Bypass Road.

Who is Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider?

Born in Uttarakhand, Anurag Dobhal established himself on YouTube as a motorbike and travelling vlogger. Anurag started his career as a video blogger around 2018 and became immensely popular due to the documentation of his rides and showcasing of high-end motorbikes.

He became more popular when he took part in the popular TV Show Bigg Boss 17 in 2023 and gained even more popularity on social media through it. He has more than 7M followers on Instagram and more than 8M subscribers on YouTube.

Anurag Dobhal Net Worth: How Rich Is UK07 Rider?

According to many online sources, his net worth is between ₹20 crore and ₹25 crore. This figure is estimated and not officially disclosed. It is based on the earning through YouTube videos, branding, social media promotion, etc.

In addition, Anurag Dobhal also has some expensive and luxurious car collections. Some of the cars in his collection include Lamborghini Huracán, Toyota Supra, Ford Mustang GT, Toyota Hilux, Mahindra Thar, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1250 GS Adventure, Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja H2. He also has a land worth 3 crore in his mother's name.

What happened to Anurag Dobhal Recently?

Recently, Dobhal was arrested by police in Dehradun for assaulting his bro-in-law, Raj Singh Chauhan. As per the police report, the incident continued even at a police outpost where four people were arrested for maintaining law and order. Additionally, another case was also registered by Raj Singh Chauhan against them. Investigation into the matter is still underway.