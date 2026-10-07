UK Selects 6 Banks To Arrange First Digitally Native Sovereign Bond

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The UK government has selected six large financial institutions to help deliver its first digitally native sovereign bond, a pilot project branded the. The rollout is expected to run in the, with the process intended to test distributed ledger technology (DLT) across the bond's issuance and lifecycle.

According to the UK government announcement made by Economic Secretary to the Treasury Lucy Rigby, the joint lead managers for DIGIT are Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, Morgan Stanley, NatWest and RBC Capital Markets. Rigby made the appointments during a keynote at UK Digital Assets Week, describing DIGIT as a“practical test” of new market infrastructure.

The UK has named six banks as joint lead managers for DIGIT, its first digitally native government bond pilot. The pilot targets a launch in the first quarter of 2027, with underwriting, investor engagement, and distribution support. DIGIT will run on a platform inside the UK's Digital Securities Sandbox, testing DLT from issuance through settlement. The government aims to validate how onchain settlement can integrate with existing cash, custody, and settlement systems. Earlier steps include HSBC's February appointment as the DLT supplier and a July agreement involving HSBC and the London Stock Exchange Group.

Key takeawaysWhy the UK's digital gilt pilot matters

Sovereign debt issuance is one of the toughest environments in which to introduce new market technology, because it relies on mature settlement, legal frameworks, custody arrangements, and operational controls. For that reason, the DIGIT pilot is being positioned not just as a proof-of-concept for tokenized bonds, but as a real stress test of end-to-end workflows.

The government's stated objective is to explore the use of DLT in sovereign debt markets while supporting development of the UK's broader digital financial infrastructure. Put differently: if the pilot can operate smoothly alongside existing institutions and systems, it could reduce friction for future tokenized securities projects and make digital issuance more practical beyond the pilot stage.

How DIGIT will work, and what's being tested

Under the pilot design described by the UK government, DIGIT will be issued on a platform that operates within the UK's Digital Securities Sandbox. The program is intended to test DLT across the bond's lifecycle, including onchain settlement.

That matters because tokenization efforts often stall at the boundaries between new blockchain-based settlement rails and the rest of the financial system. The government is effectively pushing the project to address those boundaries early rather than leaving them for later integration work.

In the project timeline so far, the work has already moved beyond the earliest planning stages. The pilot's DLT supplier, HSBC, was appointed in February, and in July HSBC agreed with the London Stock Exchange Group to develop a digital securities depository link. These steps suggest the pilot is building the connectivity needed to place tokenized assets into existing custody and settlement ecosystems.

The integration challenge: connecting onchain rails to“real world” infrastructure

While tokenized securities can offer benefits such as automation and potentially faster settlement, the pilot's success hinges on practical interoperability. Richard Baker, CEO and founder of Tokenovate and a member of HM Treasury's Wholesale Digital Markets Industry Taskforce, told Cointelegraph that the program must solve how digital securities interface with established financial infrastructure.

Baker's emphasis is that tokenization cannot be assessed purely within a blockchain environment. For investors and participants, lifecycle events-such as settlement instructions and other operational updates-must remain consistent across systems that may still be partially offchain.

He also argued that addressing that connectivity from the outset can help determine whether tokenization improves liquidity and market efficiency without creating new fragmented“silos” of markets and participants.

Beyond government issuance: how regulated rails could reshape distribution

The pilot's implications may extend beyond how quickly the government can borrow. Marius Jurgilas, CEO of Axiology and a former central banker, suggested that a working, regulated infrastructure connecting issuance, distribution, trading and settlement could broaden access to the market.

That viewpoint reflects a key tension in the tokenization debate: pilots can demonstrate technical feasibility, but scaling typically requires distribution channels, regulated workflows, and the ability for capital to move efficiently across borders and issuer types.

By focusing on sovereign issuance-supported by major banks and designed to integrate with regulated infrastructure-the DIGIT effort may aim to build confidence that tokenized securities can be managed in institutional settings rather than remaining confined to experimentation.

What to watch next

The next phase will be less about announcements and more about execution: whether DIGIT's DLT-based issuance and onchain settlement can interoperate smoothly with existing custody and settlement systems inside the Digital Securities Sandbox. Investors and market participants should watch for clarity on the standards used, the operational handoffs across systems, and how the pilot translates into lessons for broader digital bond issuance after the 2027 target window.

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