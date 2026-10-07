Huangshan Scenic Area Introduces Immersive Evening Performance Inspired By The Legend Of Yinglong

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HUANGSHAN, China, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huangshan Scenic Area has recently introduced, an outdoor evening performance that uses the mountain landscape as its stage. Drawing on legends from the ancient Chinese text Classic of Mountains and Seas and on Huangshan's local culture, the production combines live performance with an interactive procession to offer visitors a new way to explore the scenic area after dark.

The production takes inspiration from the account of Yinglong, a mythical dragon, in the“Classic of the Great Wilderness: North” chapter of the Classic of Mountains and Seas. Its story builds on the legend of the Yellow Emperor and Yinglong and incorporates cultural associations between the dragon and Huangshan. Historical records state that in 747, the sixth year of the Tianbao era, Emperor Xuanzong of the Tang dynasty ordered Yishan to be renamed Huangshan. Using this cultural background as a starting point, the production makes Yinglong a central figure and explores connections between people and the landscape, and between myth and the present, through an outdoor evening performance.

The performance takes place amid Huangshan's natural scenery, along the area between Paiyun Hotel and Xihai Hotel. Instead of a conventional indoor stage, it uses the mountain forest and the night setting to link scenes in a moving, immersive format.

The production has three chapters-“Welcoming the Dragon,”“The Dragon's Journey” and“The Dragon's Ascent”-with scenes that include a dragon-invitation ceremony, the awakening of Yinglong, a dance celebrating the opening of the mountain and Yinglong's blessing. Visitors follow the performance route from one setting to the next, experiencing the story alongside Huangshan's natural scenery.

Visitors can also write wish cards, take part in ceremonial activities, interact with mythical auspicious creatures and release wish lanterns. These participatory elements add to the sense of immersion during the evening visit.

By using traditional Chinese mythology as its cultural starting point and Huangshan's landscape as its setting, Huangshan Yinglong: A Journey Through Mountains and Seas brings storytelling, natural scenery and evening tourism together in a new visitor experience at Huangshan.

Contact:

Zhong Lei

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