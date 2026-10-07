Pickle Roofing Solutions Urges Allen Homeowners To Check Roofs For Freeze Damage Risk Before Winter

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The Allen roofing contractor cites the February 2021 deep freeze as a reminder and offers free roof inspections before winter weather arrives.

ALLEN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- North Texas does not see a hard freeze every winter, but the February 2021 storm showed how quickly one can test a roof. The National Weather Service recorded a low of -2 degrees Fahrenheit at Dallas/Fort Worth on February 16, 2021, and 5.0 inches of snow fell at DFW International Airport during the storm, which lasted from February 14 to 17. With winter approaching, Pickle Roofing Solutions, a GAF Master Elite roofing contractor based in Allen, is encouraging homeowners to have their roofs evaluated before the first freeze instead of after it.Because freezes are uncommon in the region, many roofs go years without facing prolonged cold. Ice dams can form when heat escaping from the attic melts frozen precipitation that then refreezes at the eaves. Pickle Roofing Solutions recommends checking for weak points in the fall, while repairs can still be scheduled on the homeowner's timeline, rather than finding them after water has reached the attic or ceilings.A professional inspection can cover what is hard to judge from the ground. The company advises that residential roofs be inspected once a year and after severe weather. According to Pickle Roofing Solutions, pitched residential roofs call for attic access, flashing examination, and ventilation evaluation in addition to a look at the exterior surface. Interior moisture signs and insulation conditions are also checked. Each inspection produces a written report with annotated photographs, measurement data, and prioritized repair recommendations. A standard single-family inspection takes 60 to 90 minutes, depending on roof size, complexity, and access.Homeowners can also take a quick look inside the attic before cold weather arrives. Dark staining on the attic sheathing can point to earlier moisture intrusion and a roof that may already be vulnerable. Water stains on ceilings after a freeze are another reason to call for an assessment right away.The attic is also where insulation and ventilation come into play. Pickle Roofing Solutions offers attic insulation and ventilation services, including blown-in cellulose or fiberglass insulation, spray foam, ridge vents, and soffit vents. The company's service information notes that insufficient ventilation can create ice dam conditions in winter, which is one reason it treats the attic as part of a pre-winter roof evaluation.If a freeze or storm does cause sudden damage, the company's emergency roofing team is available around the clock. Pickle Roofing Solutions states that its technicians arrive with tarping materials and temporary waterproofing systems to stabilize a damaged roof until permanent repairs can be completed. Each emergency visit includes photo documentation that supports insurance claims, along with a detailed estimate for the permanent repair.Pickle Roofing Solutions in Allen, TX, provides roof repair, replacement, and emergency roofing, along with attic services, for homes across Allen and the surrounding North Texas communities. Homeowners who prefer to schedule an inspection before the cold arrives, rather than after it, are encouraged to book early in the fall.Homeowners can schedule a free roof inspection by calling Pickle Roofing Solutions at (972) 954-7186 or by visiting roof-inspection-allen-tx.About Pickle Roofing SolutionsPickle Roofing Solutions is a family-owned roofing contractor founded in 2012 by Randy Pickle and based in Allen, TX. The company is a GAF Master Elite contractor, is BBB accredited, and holds an A+ BBB rating. It provides residential and commercial roofing services including roof repair, replacement, installation, inspection, emergency roofing, metal roofing, tile roofing, flat roofing, gutter services, attic services, hail damage roof repair, and Tesla Solar Roof installation across Allen, Plano, McKinney, Frisco, Prosper, Fairview, Murphy, Wylie, Richardson, Garland, Carrollton, Dallas, and Little Elm. Office location: 1333 W McDermott Dr #200, Allen, TX 75013. More information is available at .Media ContactPickle Roofing SolutionsAddress: 1333 W McDermott Dr #200, Allen, TX 75013Phone: (972) 954-7186Website:

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Pickle Roofing Solutions Urges Allen Homeowners to Check Roofs for Freeze Damage Risk Before Winter News Provided By Icepick Development, LLC October 07, 2026, 04:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, World & Regional



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