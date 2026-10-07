Ronaldinho's Heartfelt Tribute As Lionel Messi Bids Farewell To Football

As Argentina icon Lionel Messi bids farewell to international football, Brazilian legend Ronaldinho paid heartfelt tribute to the star footballer. Ronaldinho praised Messi's extraordinary career and said he was proud to have been part of his journey from the beginning. He highlighted Messi's contribution to Argentina's World Cup triumph, his dedication to the national team and his lasting legacy in football. Ronaldinho also expressed understanding of Messi's focus on family and wished his former teammate happiness and success in life.

Ronaldinho's Heartfelt Message

“A pleasure and what joy to have been part of your story from the very first day, brother! You made us smile and enjoy football so much!!! Your name is etched in the history of your country, of the whole world... Only we know the joy we felt when we fulfilled our childhood dream, representing our entire nation and becoming world champions!!!! You gave everything for your national team and for your country... I understand you perfectly, and I know that everything related to family makes us rethink things... Enjoy life, brother. I wish you the very best, today and always,” Ronaldinho wrote in an X post.

Qué placer y qué alegría haber formado parte de tu historia desde el primer día hermano! Nos hiciste sonreír y disfrutar tanto del fútbol!!! Tu nombre está en la historia de tu país, de todo el mundo... Solo nosotros sabemos la alegría que sentimos al cumplir nuestro sueño de infancia, representar a toda nuestra nación y ser campeones del mundo!!!! Lo diste todo por tu selección y por tu país... Te entiendo perfectamente y sé que todo lo relacionado con la familia nos hace replantearnos las cosas... Disfruta de la vida, hermano. Te deseo lo mejor, hoy y siempre - Ronaldinho (@10Ronaldinho) October 6, 2026

Messi's Fairytale Farewell

Messi signed off from international football in fairytale fashion, delivering two assists and scoring a goal as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 victory over Benin in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night.

In what was billed as Messi's final appearance for Argentina, the legendary forward produced another masterclass to cap a remarkable international career and leave the home crowd with an unforgettable memory. (ANI)

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