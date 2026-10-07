BJP's Tarun Chugh Accuses AAP Of Turning Punjab Into An 'ATM For Looting'

BJP MP Tarun Chugh on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He alleged corruption in the state, claiming that Punjab's resources were being diverted to fund election campaigns in other states. Chugh's remarks came amid a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into allegations of corruption against the Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and associates, following orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

'Punjab turned into an ATM for looting'

After offering prayers at the Ambaji temple, Chugh alleged that AAP had turned Punjab into an "ATM for looting" and accused the party of plundering the state's resources.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has turned Punjab into an ATM for looting. It has become their habit to plunder Punjab's resources and funnel the money to fund election campaigns in states like Goa and Gujarat," said the 53-year-old Gujarat BJP in charge.

Bribery allegations against CM's office

The BJP senior leader alleged that a complainant had provided him evidence of the fact that CM Bhagwant Mann's office and family were involved in bribery to secure release of a rapist.

"A complainant has now provided evidence showing that the Chief Minister's office and even Bhagwant Mann's family intervened to offer a bribe to secure the release of a rapist; the bribe amount was indeed paid," alleged the Rajya Sabha MP.

“The entire Chief Minister's Office mobilised to shield the rapist. Following that complaint, the ED moved to register a case. The Chief Minister tried to protect the accused, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered a CBI investigation, mandating that the guilty be apprehended. Acting on this, the CBI has now raided the premises of CMO officials and others involved in the systematic looting of Punjab," he added.

Chugh slams Mann and Kejriwal

Slamming the Punjab govt of enabling the mafia kingpins to loot the state, Chugh said, "The truth must be laid bare. Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal have given a free hand to mafia kingpins. Punjab is being plundered and has become mired in a swamp of corruption."

The Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, Chugh, also took shots at AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal by reminding him of his pledge that was made during the Anna Hazare-led protest in New Delhi, after which AAP came into existence.

"Recall the Anna Hazare movement and Kejriwal's pledge that anyone implicated in wrongdoing would resign," he said, adding that the ED and CBI had registered cases and that evidence and witnesses were available. Yet, the very people who invoked Anna Hazare to stage a charade of simple, honest politics are now proving to be blatantly dishonest. Kejriwal has already spent time in Tihar Jail due to various scams," he added.

CBI raids and AAP's response

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI conducted raids at House Number 50 in Chandigarh's Sector 2 area, in connection with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD Rajbir Ghuman case.

According to the CBI, pursuant to the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and after receiving a report from the Enforcement Directorate, it registered an FIR to investigate allegations of corruption against the Punjab Chief Minister's OSD and his associates.

The agency stated that it had booked six persons, including public servants, middlemen and associates in the case.

The CBI subsequently conducted coordinated searches at eight locations across Chandigarh, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur and Jalandhar at premises connected with the accused persons.

Meanwhile, AAP national convenor Kejriwal alleged that the CBI raids at the Punjab Chief Minister's camp office, two months ahead of the elections, were a result of the BJP's "frustration". He also accused the BJP of using central agencies to fight elections in Punjab. (ANI)

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