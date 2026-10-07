Bigg Boss Fame Archana Gautam's Cafe Robbed At 5 AM, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Bigg Boss fame Archana Gautam has revealed that her Mumbai café was reportedly robbed in the early hours of the morning. The actress-politician took to social media to share CCTV footage of the incident and warned her followers to stay alert.

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Archana Gautam's Cafe Robbed

Archana owns a café named Oye Churros in Mumbai. According to her social media post, a thief entered the café around 5–6 AM and allegedly stole the entire cash counter. Sharing the CCTV footage, Archana showed the person moving around inside the premises before leaving with the counter.

Expressing her shock over the incident, Archana said that the thief had taken away the complete cash counter from her café. She also informed her followers that the matter had been reported to the police.

Archana Warns Fans To Stay Alert

Archana shared the CCTV visuals with her followers and urged people to remain careful about the security of their shops and businesses. The footage quickly caught attention online, with many users reacting to the incident.

The Bigg Boss 16 contestant has often remained in the spotlight for her outspoken personality and social media updates. This time, however, her post was about a worrying incident at her business establishment.

The police are reportedly looking into the matter, while further details about the identity of the person involved and the amount of money or property allegedly taken are awaited.