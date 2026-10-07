Nandini Milk Price Hike: Karnataka Cabinet Backs Rs 8 Increase, Check When New Rates May Apply

Nandini milk prices in Karnataka could soon rise, with the state Cabinet favouring an increase of Rs 8 per litre after milk unions had sought a higher revision. The proposal was discussed at the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, October 6, with the final decision on the quantum and implementation left to Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.

The proposed hike comes after milk unions pressed the government to revise prices, citing rising costs of cattle feed, fodder, medicines, transportation and plastic packaging. Drought-related shortages of fodder have also added to the financial pressure faced by dairy farmers and milk cooperatives. Milk unions had initially sought an increase in the range of Rs 8 to Rs 10 per litre.

If the entire Rs 8 increase is passed on to consumers, the popular blue-packet toned Nandini milk could become Rs 54 per litre, compared with its current price of Rs 46 per litre. The proposed revision would represent the fifth Nandini milk price increase in recent years. Prices were previously raised by Rs 4 per litre in March 2025, Rs 2 in June 2024, and Rs 3 each in July 2023 and November 2022.

Also Read:Mysuru Pani Puri Factory: How 20,000 Puris Are Made Every Hour, Video Surprises Internet (WATCH)

The timing of the proposed hike is still subject to regulatory clearance. The Model Code of Conduct is currently in force because of the Legislative Council elections, meaning the Karnataka government needs to approach the Election Commission before formally announcing the revision. Reports indicate that the revised prices could come into effect from November 1, after Dasara, if the necessary approval is received.

The proposed increase is also intended to provide better returns to milk producers. One proposal under discussion would allocate Rs 6 of the Rs 8 increase to farmers and Rs 2 to milk unions, although the final sharing formula has not yet been confirmed.

For consumers across Karnataka, the proposed Nandini price hike could mean a higher monthly household budget, particularly for families that purchase several litres of milk every day. The final price and implementation date will depend on the government's formal decision and Election Commission clearance.

Also Read:Nandini Milk Price Hike: Karnataka Unions Seek ₹10 Per Litre, Cabinet To Decide