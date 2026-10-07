Messi Bids Farewell To Argentina With Resounding Win Over Benin, Emotion And Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Buenos Aires, Oct 7 (IANS) Lionel Messi closed his last appearance for the Argentine national team with a win, a goal and the recognition of a Monumental Stadium that accompanied the Argentine captain until the end.

Messi's farewell to Argentina was celebrated in grand style, befitting a historic night, with live music, tributes, lights, drones, and a spectacular artistic display before, during, and after the match against Benin.

After a goalless first half, Argentina found a way to break down the African side's resistance in the second. Nicolas Otamendi opened the scoring, setting Lionel Scaloni's team on the path to victory.

With the game firmly under control, Nicolas Paz extended Argentina's lead, and then, in the final moments, came the most anticipated moment of the night: Messi scored the third goal, bringing his farewell match to a close in front of the Argentine public.

On the night of his farewell, Lionel Messi spoke from the heart and left a message for future generations: he expressed gratitude for everything he experienced wearing the Argentine jersey, recalled the most difficult moments, praised his teammates, and asked that the national team be supported and defended in the years to come.

Visibly emotional, Messi took the microphone at the Monumental Stadium after his final match to put into words what it meant to him to wear the sky blue and white jersey.

"“It's very difficult to say anything, there are so many emotions. The first thing I think about is my dad. All I can do is express my gratitude. Playing for the Argentine national team is the best thing that can happen to you. It was the best thing that ever happened to me. I experienced one of the best moments of my career here, when we returned to play after winning the championship. It was the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me,” he recalled about that celebration at the Monumental Stadium after Qatar 2022.

He also highlighted the support he received throughout the country:“I was lucky enough to travel the country, I was everywhere, and you all always filled the stadium and were with us everywhere. I will always be grateful for that.”

“I'm saying goodbye to the National Team, I'm going to miss you all, I'm going to miss it, but now it's my turn to be on that side,” he expressed.

The festivities began before kickoff with a performance by Un Poco de Ruido (UPDR), featuring Sebastián Mendoza and Roman, el Original. Next up were Santi Cairo, Q' Lokura, and Damas Gratis, who energised the crowd in front of a packed Monumental Stadium. The Argentine National Anthem was performed by Fabio Santana, a veteran of the Falklands War.

After Argentina's 3-0 victory over Benin, the party continued at the Monumental with a show specially prepared for the occasion. A display of drones, banners, pyrotechnics, lights, and various technical resources transformed the stadium and ushered in the second part of the celebration.

The musical finale featured Soledad Pastorutti and, later, Ulises Bueno, who presented his show "Trampa". The day concluded with a message from Lionel Messi himself, putting the finishing touch on an unforgettable night for the captain and all the fans who attended his farewell match with the Argentine National Team.