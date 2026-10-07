Stayshare Vacations Helps Families Access Discounted Resort Vacations Through Promotional Travel Partnerships

MENAFN - GetNews)""Our goal is simple: help more people take memorable vacations without paying traditional vacation prices. Our resort partners can extend significant savings because guests agree to attend a presentation during their stay. We connect travelers with those opportunities, explain how the program works, and help make great vacations more affordable and accessible." - Terry Gregg, Co-Founder, StayShare Vacations"StayShare Vacations helps couples and families discover affordable vacation opportunities through partnerships with resorts and hospitality providers. By participating in qualifying resort promotional programs, travelers can access deeply discounted vacation packages at popular destinations.

Buffalo, New York, USA - October 6, 2026 - StayShare Vacations, operated by IntelliShare LLC, is helping travelers discover a different way to make memorable vacations more affordable through promotional partnerships with resorts and hospitality providers.

As the cost of accommodations, transportation, dining, and entertainment continues to put pressure on vacation budgets, StayShare connects qualified travelers with resort promotional opportunities that can significantly reduce the cost of a getaway.

The concept is straightforward. Participating resorts want the opportunity to introduce qualified travelers to their properties and vacation programs. In exchange for attending a scheduled resort presentation during their stay, eligible StayShare customers can access specially priced vacation packages that may include multi-night accommodations and additional vacation experiences or benefits, depending on the destination and package selected.

This relationship gives resorts an opportunity to introduce travelers to what they offer while providing couples and families access to vacation accommodations at prices well below what they might otherwise expect to pay.

"There shouldn't be a mystery behind why someone can receive a vacation at such a significant discount," said Terry Gregg, Co-Founder of StayShare Vacations. "The resort is investing in the guest experience because it has an opportunity to introduce travelers to its vacation offerings. The traveler receives exceptional vacation value in return for their time. We believe being transparent about that relationship creates a better experience for everyone."

Transparency is an important part of the StayShare model. Travelers receive information about their vacation package, applicable eligibility requirements, and the resort presentation associated with the promotion so they can understand how the program works.

Backed by more than 30 years of combined vacation industry experience, the team behind StayShare understands both the traveler and resort sides of promotional travel. StayShare currently offers vacation opportunities in popular U.S. destinations and continues to expand its network of resort and hospitality relationships.

Technology also helps streamline the experience from initial interest through purchase, scheduling, and pre-arrival communication. Travelers can explore available offers online or connect with a StayShare Vacation Specialist for additional guidance.

"We want people to travel more, experience new destinations, and create memories with the people who matter to them," Gregg said. "If we can help a family discover a vacation they didn't think fit their budget and make the process straightforward and transparent, we've accomplished what StayShare was created to do."

As StayShare Vacations grows, the company plans to introduce additional destinations and vacation opportunities through new resort partnerships while maintaining its focus on affordability, transparency, and customer experience.

Travelers interested in exploring current vacation opportunities can visit the company's website to browse available destinations.

About Us

StayShare Vacations, operated by IntelliShare LLC, connects travelers with specially priced vacation opportunities through partnerships with resorts and hospitality providers. Through qualifying promotional travel programs, couples and families can access discounted accommodations and vacation experiences at popular destinations. Backed by more than 30 years of combined vacation industry experience, StayShare Vacations is focused on making memorable travel experiences more accessible while creating value for travelers and resort partners.

Where Every Stay Becomes a Story.

CONTACT:

@StayShareVacations