ODIN Tax Launches Free Expat Property Tax Check For Australian Expats Who Own Property In Australia

MENAFN - GetNews) A self-serve tool that gives Australian expats an immediate, general read on property, residency and timing issues, without document uploads or a dollar estimate, from the practice behind more than 2,300 expats served across more than 40 countries.

HONG KONG - October 06, 2026 - ODIN Tax, a registered tax agent practice for Australian expats and non-residents registered with the Tax Practitioners Board and with its team based in Hong Kong, today launched the Australian Expat Property Tax Check, an online assessment for Australian expats who own property back home. The firm has served more than 2,300 Australian expat clients across more than 40 countries and holds a 4.9 out of 5 Google rating from more than 400 client reviews. Australian expat tax matters involving overseas property often sit unresolved for years, and the new tool is designed to give that group a first, general read on where their position stands before they decide whether to engage further.

The Expat Property Tax Check asks questions about property ownership, Australian tax residency status and future plans, and requires no document uploads. Results are generated immediately and sorted into one of three categories, review now, plan ahead, or monitor for change. ODIN Tax has been explicit that the Check does not produce a dollar estimate or calculate tax payable, and that its output is general information rather than personalised tax advice.

"A lot of the people who come to us have been sitting on a question about their Australian property for years without knowing who to ask or what it might mean," said Pau Lam, Tax Director, ODIN Tax. "Giving them a free, five-question starting point removes the excuse to keep putting it off, and it means the conversation we eventually have is better informed on both sides."

Non-resident property owners face different capital gains and withholding tax rules than Australian-based taxpayers, including the loss of the 50% capital gains tax discount for non-residents and a 15 percent foreign-resident capital gains withholding tax that applies on sale. The Australian Taxation Office also applies residency tests such as the Resides Test, the Domicile Test, the 183-Day Test and the Commonwealth Superannuation Test, and the result can shift depending on how long someone has lived overseas, their intentions, their close ties with Australia, etc. The Expat Property Tax Check is designed to surface which of these issues apply to a given person without first requiring them to understand the underlying rules.

"Expats tend to assume their situation is either fine or a crisis, and in our experience it is almost always somewhere in between," said Pau Lam. "The value of a quick, structured check is that it tells someone which category they are actually in, so they are not guessing."

The Expat Property Tax Check is available now at no cost and requires no documents to begin. ODIN Tax positions it as a first step for expats deciding whether to proceed with a full tax return, a backlog lodgment review, or a tax strategy session with the firm. The Expat Property Tax Check does not replace or alter any of ODIN Tax's existing return-preparation or advisory services, and its result is general information only, not a substitute for a formal consultation with a registered tax agent.

About ODIN Tax

ODIN Tax is a registered tax agent practice for Australian expats and non-residents, registered with the Tax Practitioners Board and regulated in Australia, with its team based in Hong Kong. The firm prepares Australian tax returns, resolves overdue lodgments, and advises on Australian expat tax residency and capital gains tax matters, having served more than 2,300 Australian expat clients across more than 40 countries with a 4.9 out of 5 Google rating from more than 400 reviews. ODIN Tax is a Registered Australian Tax Agent led by Tax Director Pau Lam, who has more than 10 years of Australian expat tax experience.. Alongside ODIN Mortgage, a separate entity, ODIN Tax supports Australians buying and owning property from overseas. This content is general information only and does not constitute personal tax advice.