Taxatie In Eindhoven: Cheetah Valuations Launches English And Dutch Websites

MENAFN - GetNews)"Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, registered taxateur at Cheetah Valuations, which provides taxatie in Eindhoven and surrounding towns in North Brabant."Cheetah Valuations, led by registered property appraiser Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, launches English and Dutch websites for homeowners and expats arranging a taxatie in Eindhoven.

Eindhoven, North Brabant, Netherlands - October 06, 2026 - A taxatie in Eindhoven can now be arranged in English through TaxatieEindhoven, a new website launched by Cheetah Valuations, the residential valuation practice of registered taxateur Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp. The site serves homeowners, buyers and expats who need the property valuation that Dutch mortgage lenders require before financing a home. A Dutch-language companion site, TaxateurEindhoven, launches alongside it.

In Dutch, a taxatie is a property valuation and a taxateur is the professional appraiser who carries it out. Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp has worked as a taxateur since December 2022. He is registered with the Nederlands Register Vastgoed Taxateurs (NRVT), the Dutch register of real estate appraisers, and affiliated with the Nederlands Woning Waarde Instituut (NWWI), which validates residential valuation reports prepared by affiliated appraisers.

The taxateur clients speak to is the taxateur who values the property

Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp personally handles the intake, the property inspection and the valuation report, rather than passing clients between staff members. Cheetah Valuations is built around this direct contact between the client and the taxateur responsible for the assignment.

Before the inspection, clients discuss the property, the purpose of the valuation, the lender's requirements, documents and deadlines directly with Bonenkamp.

“We are not trying to become the biggest home valuation service in Eindhoven,” said Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp.“We want to be known for doing the fundamentals well: clients speak directly with their taxateur, know what they will pay and know when they can expect their report. The taxateur you speak to is the taxateur who values your home.”

€599 all-in with a 48-hour standard turnaround

For a taxatie in Eindhoven or elsewhere in the normal service area, Cheetah Valuations charges €599 including VAT for a standard NWWI-validated residential valuation. The price includes NWWI validation, cadastral research at the Kadaster (the Dutch land registry) and normal travel within the service area.

Once the inspection has taken place and the required documents and lender requirements are complete, the standard report is delivered within 48 hours. A 24-hour option is available, where feasible, for clients facing a tight financing deadline.

“Speed only matters when the work is also done correctly,” Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp said.“Our aim is to identify what the client and lender need before the inspection, communicate clearly throughout the process and deliver a report prepared for its intended purpose.”

From Eindhoven to Veldhoven, Best, Nuenen and surrounding towns

Eindhoven is Cheetah Valuations' core market. Its service area also includes Veldhoven, Best, Nuenen, Son en Breugel, Waalre, Geldrop, Heeze and Valkenswaard, along with other communities around Eindhoven.

TaxateurEindhoven serves Dutch-speaking clients with information on taxaties, NWWI reports, mortgage valuations and preparing for an inspection. The two websites give each audience its own entry point while connecting both to the same taxateur.

Making Dutch valuation terminology clearer for international buyers

Eindhoven's international workforce means many homebuyers meet Dutch mortgage and valuation terminology for the first time when they buy a property. Besides taxatie, taxateur, NWWI and NRVT, terms they are likely to encounter include:



taxatierapport: the valuation report

WOZ-waarde: the value the municipality sets each year for property tax purposes VvE (Vereniging van Eigenaars): the owners' association that manages an apartment building's shared areas and maintenance fund

Cheetah Valuations provides English-language intake and explanations while keeping the Dutch terms clients will hear from mortgage advisers, lenders and other professionals. A full English translation of the validated Dutch report is available on request.

Property valuation in Eindhoven, compared across 71 areas

TaxatieEindhoven also includes a property valuation comparison for the Eindhoven area, with guides to 71 districts, neighbourhoods and towns. Each guide sets the 2025 average WOZ value from CBS (Statistics Netherlands) beside dated asking-price snapshots. Eindhoven's 2025 average WOZ value was €391,000, against €406,000 for North Brabant. Within Nuenen alone, asking-price snapshots checked in August 2026 ranged from €499,762 in Nuenen-Zuid to €700,000 in Nuenen-Oost.

Cheetah Valuations also publishes videos on property valuation questions on the Taxatie Eindhoven YouTube channel, and its service area and business details are listed on the Cheetah Valuations Google Business Profile.

About Cheetah Valuations

Cheetah Valuations is a residential valuation practice specialising in taxatie in Eindhoven and surrounding towns in North Brabant, the Netherlands. Founded in 2022 by NRVT-registered, NWWI-affiliated taxateur Dirk-Jan Bonenkamp, it values existing houses and apartments for purchases, mortgages, refinancing, mortgage increases and renovations, with support in Dutch and English. Its mission is to make each valuation personal and predictable: clients speak directly with the taxateur who values their home, know the price in advance and know when to expect the report. Homeowners and buyers can request a mortgage valuation through TaxatieEindhoven.