Bethesda Practice Keith Miller Counseling Shares Research On When Couples Start Counseling

MENAFN - GetNews)"couples counseling"Keith Miller Counseling in Bethesda, Maryland shares research on when couples start counseling and outlines the Gottman, Imago and Emotionally Focused approaches it uses with couples from Bethesda and Silver Spring.

Bethesda, Maryland - October 06, 2026 - Keith Miller Counseling, a therapy practice with offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Washington, D.C., is sharing published research on how long couples tend to wait before starting counseling. The practice works with couples from Bethesda, Silver Spring and the surrounding Montgomery County area, using three established couples therapy models.

What research shows about timing

A figure often repeated in the couples therapy field holds that couples wait an average of six years after problems begin before seeking help. That number is usually attributed to relationship researcher John Gottman, but it is rarely tied to a specific published study. A 2021 study published in the Journal of Marital and Family Therapy examined the question directly and found a shorter gap: an average of 2.68 years between the onset of relationship problems and the start of couples therapy, with most couples entering therapy within two years.

The study's authors concluded that therapists need not be overly pessimistic about how late couples arrive. For couples weighing whether to start, the finding suggests that seeking help within the first year or two of recurring conflict is common rather than unusual.

Three established approaches to couples therapy

Clinicians at the practice draw on three models, matching the approach to each couple. The marriage counseling offered in Bethesda includes the Gottman Method, developed by psychologists John and Julie Gottman, which focuses on communication patterns, conflict management and building friendship within the relationship. Imago Relationship Therapy, developed by Harville Hendrix and Helen LaKelly Hunt, uses structured dialogue to help partners understand how earlier experiences shape current reactions. Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), developed by psychologist Sue Johnson, centers on the emotional bond between partners and the patterns that form when that bond feels threatened.

Couples come to counseling for a range of reasons, including frequent arguments, distance between partners, recovering after a breach of trust, or preparing for marriage. The choice of model depends on what each couple is working through.

Serving couples in Bethesda and Silver Spring

The practice's Bethesda office is located at 4300 Montgomery Avenue in downtown Bethesda. Couples from Silver Spring, Chevy Chase, Rockville and other nearby Montgomery County communities who are looking for couples therapy or marriage counseling attend sessions at the Bethesda office. New clients can request a free phone consultation, which the practice uses to match each couple with a counselor suited to their concerns.

Frequently asked questions

Do both partners need to attend every session?

Most couples counseling involves both partners, though some approaches include individual sessions at points in the process. A counselor can recommend a format based on the couple's situation.

What is the difference between the Gottman Method, Imago and EFT?

The Gottman Method focuses on communication and conflict patterns, Imago Relationship Therapy uses structured dialogue to explore how past experiences shape present reactions, and Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) focuses on the emotional bond between partners.

Where does Keith Miller Counseling see couples from Silver Spring?

Couples from Silver Spring and other Montgomery County communities who come for marriage counseling meet with counselors at the practice's Bethesda office at 4300 Montgomery Avenue, Suite 302.

About Keith Miller Counseling

Founded in 2007 by Keith Miller, Keith Miller Counseling provides individual, couples and family therapy from offices in Bethesda, Maryland and Washington, D.C. The practice offers couples counseling, premarital counseling, Internal Family Systems (IFS) therapy and counseling for anxiety and trauma. Its mission is to help clients build healthier relationships and stronger mental health through evidence-based, culturally informed care. The practice serves clients throughout Montgomery County and the Washington, D.C. area and offers a free phone consultation to new clients.

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