Blaze Business & Legal Celebrates Five Years Advising Australian Construction Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews)Blaze Business & Legal is celebrating five years advising construction, civil and infrastructure businesses in Brisbane, Queensland and around Australia.

Rachelle Hare established Blaze Business & Legal in 2021 after more than two decades working across legal, commercial and business roles. She established the business because her experience had shown her that the problems construction businesses face cannot always be solved by one professional function or adviser.

“A construction business can have a contract problem, a commercial problem and a business problem at the same time,” Rachelle Hare said.“Their contract terms can affect project delivery, margin and cash flow on one or multiple projects. Commercial issues with their counterparty and poor project management can affect contractual entitlements and cause loss of margin. Problems with business systems can affect how risk is identified and managed across every project and the business as a whole. And governance and compliance issues can lead to fines, WHS accidents, personal director liability and loss of their builders licence.

“I established Blaze Business & Legal because I wanted to be able to advise my clients about these issues together, rather than being forced to stick to“pure legal” advice. I love working strategically with the business owner and decision-makers to work out what is causing a business challenge and find ways to fix it. And Blaze Business & Legal is one of the rare consulting firms, Business Advisory firms and Law Firms in Australia who then knuckle down and work with our client and their other advisers to help implement the solution.”

The premise behind Blaze Business & Legal

Blaze Business & Legal was established on a practical premise: legal, commercial, financial, operational and business decisions inside a construction business are connected. Our business combines Legal Services, Construction Business Improvement and Business Advisory so owners and decision-makers can work through those connected issues in one place.

Five years later, that integrated model remains central to Blaze Business & Legal. Its Legal Services cover Construction Law and Commercial Law. Its Construction Business Improvement and Business Advisory services help construction businesses to strengthen their profitability, cash flow and business performance. Read about Blaze Business & Legal

Rachelle Hare brings more than 25 years of legal, commercial and business advisory experience to Blaze Business & Legal. She works from four main perspectives: Construction Lawyer, Commercial Lawyer, Commercial Manager and Business Adviser.

Rachelle Hare has 25+ years of experience as a front-end Construction Lawyer in top-tier law firms in Queensland, New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, including in-house at Tier 1 and Tier 2 Construction Contractors and Commonwealth clients, acting as General Counsel at Thiess and Defence Housing Australia and as Senior Legal Counsel with Airservices Australia, Laing O'Rourke, the Australian Government Solicitor (AGS), Golding, UGL and Acciona. Rachelle Hare also has six years experience working full-time as a Contract Manager and Commercial Manager, at CASG and a Tier 2 ICT and Construction company.

“Construction Law and Commercial Law are important parts of what I do, but I don't look at every business problem only through a legal lens,” Rachelle Hare said.“I have been fortunate to gain broad (and rare) experience working as a Commercial Manager, a Deputy Program Manager, a Compliance Manager, a Strategic Governance Adviser and as a Board Member and Deputy Chair. I have also acted as General Counsel, owned my own bricks-and-mortar businesses and have advised business owners from my integrated advisory firm, Blaze Business & Legal. My experience helps me understand how commercial, contractual, legal and business issues all affect each other, and these days I usually start off advising my clients from that broader commercial perspective.”

Blaze Business & Legal works with owners and decision-makers of construction, civil and infrastructure businesses. Its integrated approach is designed to help clients identify what is holding their business back, decide what to fix first and implement commercially workable improvements.

“Five years on, the fundamental premise has not changed,” Rachelle Hare said.“Blaze Business & Legal exists to help construction business owners and their decision-makers work through legal, financial management, commercial, governance, operational, compliance and business issues in a connected way. Our advice can then be implemented by you in your business, or we can help to project manage and carry out the implementation work ourselves, which is a service that few Australian consultancy firms offer.”

About Blaze Business & Legal

Blaze Business & Legal provides Business Advisory, Construction Business Improvement and Legal Services in Construction Law and Commercial Law to construction, civil and infrastructure businesses. Based in South Brisbane, Blaze Business & Legal works with owners and decision-makers in Brisbane, Queensland and around Australia.

“We're looking forward to our next 5 years,” said Rachelle Hare.“We continue to grow with our clients, and we have lots of exciting plans for our future.”

About Rachelle Hare

Rachelle Hare is the Founder & Legal Practitioner Director of Blaze Business & Legal, a Business Advisory firm and Law Firm that has current registration with the Queensland Law Society. Rachelle acts as a Construction Lawyer, Commercial Lawyer, Commercial Manager and Business Adviser to help her clients, whether they have a contract that needs reviewing and negotiating, a commercial lease they need advice on, compliance and governance challenges, or broader project and business issues.

Rachelle Hare has more than 25 years of legal, commercial and business experience, including six years full-time as a Commercial Manager.

Read more about Rachelle Hare

For media inquiries please contact:

Rachelle Hare

Founder & Legal Practitioner Director

Blaze Business & Legal

Suite 8, Level 7/154 Melbourne Street

South Brisbane QLD 4101

Australia

Phone: (07) 3063 3373

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