Warmer Wednesday Brings Chance Of Afternoon Rain In South And East

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 7 (Petra) -- Temperatures will rise slightly on Wednesday, bringing moderate weather across most regions, while parts of the south and east could see afternoon showers and occasional thunder, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Clouds at varying altitudes will appear during the day, with relatively hot conditions continuing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Northeasterly winds will be moderate, becoming active at times.

The department warned of reduced visibility during the early morning due to fog over the high mountain areas and plains. Dust could also reduce visibility at times across the Badia.

Daytime temperatures will reach 27 degrees Celsius in East Amman and 25 C in West Amman, compared with 23 C in the northern highlands and 22 C in the Sharah highlands.

Highs are forecast at 28 C across the plains and 29 C in the Badia, rising to 33 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 36 C in the southern Jordan Valley, 35 C at the Dead Sea and 34 C in Aqaba.

Temperatures will rise again on Thursday to settle around seasonal averages. Moderate weather will prevail across most regions, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba remain relatively hot. Mid- and high-altitude clouds are expected over eastern areas.

The moderate conditions will continue on Friday, before another slight rise in temperatures on Saturday. The weekend will begin with relatively hot weather in the Badia and hotter conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba.

//Petra// RZ