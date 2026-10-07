US Closely Monitors Spread Of Plague In Russia
"The U.S. Embassy is aware of press reports from the Irkutsk region of suspected pneumonic plague resulting in the death of an individual and of associated quarantine measures in, and closures of, hospitals in Irkutsk. We continue to track the situation closely," the statement said.Read also: German Embassy responds to Russian threats against diplomats: We stay in Kyiv
The embassy emphasized that it is urging all Americans to leave the territory of Russia immediately.
" U.S. citizens planning travel to Russia are again strongly advised not to travel to Russia due to risk of wrongful detention and security concerns," the embassy added.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian authorities introduced quarantine measures at several facilities in Irkutsk after a female scientist died there from plague.
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