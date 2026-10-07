Russian Ballistic Attack: Explosions Heard In Kyiv And Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform correspondent stated this.

The Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic weapons being launched from the Bryansk region and from the south.

Soon afterward, the military detected several ballistic missiles heading toward Kyiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia.

An air raid alert was declared in the capital and several regions.

Russian drone attack in Kherson region leaves three people injured, including one child

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of October 6, the Ukrainian Air Force detected the takeoff of three Tu-160 strategic bombers from the Russian Belaya airfield.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine