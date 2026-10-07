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Anthony Wiskich

Anthony Wiskich


2026-10-07 12:07:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Visiting Fellow in Economics, Australian National University
Profile Articles

I received my PhD from the Australian National University (ANU) in 2021 and am a Visiting Fellow at the Centre for Applied Macroeconomic Analysis at ANU. I have worked as a postdoctoral fellow at the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, an economist in the IMF and Australian public and private sectors, and as an IT consultant before this. My research interests include decarbonisation opportunities for Synthetic Biology, transport economics, optimal carbon prices under the uncertainty of climate tipping, substitutability between clean and dirty inputs in electricity, the effectiveness of different climate change policies, and the effect of clean financing costs on optimal policy.

Experience
  • 2023–present Fellow, ANU
Education
  • 2021 ANU, Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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