MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HYLN INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Hyliion Holdings Corp. Investors of October 27, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action

October 06, 2026 11:34 PM EDT | Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN) securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the October 27, 2026 deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hyliion securities class action.

HYLIION (HYLN) INVESTORS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

A securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Hyliion Holdings Corp. on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion securities during the Class Period.

Company: Hyliion Holdings Corp.

Ticker: NYSE American: HYLN

Class Period: May 12, 2026 - June 23, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 27, 2026

WHAT SHOULD HYLIION INVESTORS DO?

To join the Hyliion class action, visit:

You may also contact Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or by email at ...

A securities class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 27, 2026.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

WHAT DOES THE HYLIION SECURITIES CLASS ACTION ALLEGE?

According to the lawsuit, defendants allegedly made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts concerning Hyliion's announced commercial pipeline and its partnership with VFG Holdings ("VFG").

Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or omitted material facts concerning:

andbefore announcing the "new data center partnership" as a significant commercial opportunity.

When the alleged true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that Hyliion investors suffered damages.

HOW CAN HYLIION (HYLN) INVESTORS JOIN THE CLASS ACTION?

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE American: HYLN) securities between May 12, 2026 and June 23, 2026 may obtain information about the lawsuit at:

Investors may also contact:

Rosen Law FirmToll Free:Email:

There is no cost or obligation to inquire about the case. Representation is through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT IS THE OCTOBER 27, 2026 LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE?

October 27, 2026 is the deadline for eligible Hyliion investors to ask the Court to be appointed lead plaintiff.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to potentially share in any future recovery.

No class has been certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice or remain an absent class member and take no action at this time. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

WHY ROSEN LAW FIRM?

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the world, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation.

Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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Source: The Rosen Law Firm PA