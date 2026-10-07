Rahul Gandhi, Opposition Mps Detained During Protest Over India Voter Rolls

Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc lawmakers marched from Parliament toward the Election Commission of India headquarters, where they sought to raise their objections to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists. Police stopped the protesters with barricades before several leaders were detained and taken away in police vehicles. They were later released.

The opposition has accused the Election Commission of altering voter lists in ways that could disenfranchise eligible voters and benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected the allegations, with the poll body maintaining that electoral-roll revisions are intended to improve the accuracy and integrity of voter lists.

The Election Commission said it had not received a request for a meeting from the protesting lawmakers until about 4 p.m. Tuesday. It said the MPs later sought a meeting at the Parliament House Annexe, which the commission described as inconsistent with its established protocol because such meetings are normally held at the Election Commission's premises.

The dispute centers on the SIR process, a large-scale voter-roll revision being conducted across India. The Election Commission says the exercise is aimed at ensuring that eligible citizens remain enrolled while removing duplicate, deceased or otherwise ineligible entries. Its official voter portal provides dedicated services for the 2026 SIR, including voter verification, registration and appeals.

Opposition parties, however, argue that the scale and implementation of the revisions could result in legitimate voters being removed from electoral rolls. The controversy intensified after reports of disagreements within the Election Commission over aspects of the revision process, with opposition leaders demanding greater transparency and Kumar's resignation.

The protests have expanded beyond mainstream opposition parties, with student groups and the youth-led“Cockroach” movement also joining demonstrations against the election chief. Reuters reported that thousands of opposition supporters and young protesters had taken part in rallies in Delhi and Mumbai in recent days.

The confrontation adds to growing political pressure on the Modi government over the integrity of India's electoral process. With opposition parties continuing to challenge the voter-roll revision, the Election Commission faces mounting demands to explain the process and address concerns over voter inclusion, deletion and institutional transparency.