Saurav Das To Notify Delhi Police Of CJP's Oct 10 Protest Against Gynaesh Kumar - Check 3 Key Demands

MENAFN - Live Mint) Saurav Das, co-convenor of Cockroach Janta Party, said he will“intimate” the Delhi Police of the party's planned October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday.

The CJP has announced a fresh agitation at Jantar Mantar from October 10 to press for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who is under fire over the SIR exercise and functioning of the poll body.

In a late evening post on Tuesday, Das said,“Tomorrow, I will reach the Parliament Street Police Station at 10:00 AM to intimate the Delhi Police of our protest on 10th October 2026.”

“The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully,” he added.

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This right to protest is guaranteed not only in the Constitution of India in article 19(1)(a) and (b), but it is also given in the form of a fundamental right under article 19(1)(a) and (b), and is the freedom of speech and assembly.

But these rights are subject to“reasonable restrictions” in the interests of“the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence.”

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The Abhijit Dipke-led CJP has issued three key“non-negotiable” demands for its fresh agitation.

1. Gyanesh Kumar must resign, and criminal proceedings must be initiated against him.

2. Freeze SIR, halt upcoming elections, restore the January 2025 voters list, and order an independent inquiry.

3. Repeal the 2023 ECI appointments law and establish an independent, credible selection process.

“The government may use every intimidation tactic, but we will not back down,” the party said.

“Non-negotiable. That's the keyword,” Das emphasised in a separate tweet.

“The present government has committed hundreds of illegalities using Gyanesh Kumar. Now the young generation will ensure that THEY themselves will undo all of them and establish a system that people will trust,” he wrote.“We the people will get it done!”

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Dipke on Tuesday alleged that police in Maharashtra's Chandrapur were sending notices to CJP activists and pressuring them not to attend the October 10 protest in Delhi.

“I have said multiple times that the Maharashtra Police is the best police force in the country, and the Delhi Police should learn from them. But it is heart-breaking that the Chandrapur police served notices to CJP workers, asking them not to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar. They also asked CJP workers about the source of funds for travelling to Jantar Mantar,” Dipke said at a press conference.

"The police stated (in the notice) that the agitation is going to be "violent". How do the police know so early that the agitation would be violent? Have they planned anything in advance?'' he asked.

"Why is the Maharashtra Police behaving like Delhi Police? What do they have to do if a person is going to Delhi from Chandrapur?" he said.

Describing the police's actions as a form of "dictatorship", he said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should not "misuse" police for his political ambitions.