Union Ministers Hail PM Modi's 25 Years As Head Of Govt Praise His Governance, Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as the head of government, Union Ministers on Wednesday hailed his leadership, saying he has transformed the very definition of governance through people-centric policies, effective implementation, firm decision-making, transparency and a focus on results, while establishing the ideal of the 'politics of performance'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years as head of government, marking a political journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and continued with three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to the social media platform X and wrote in Hindi,“Heartfelt congratulations to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on completing 25 years of his service and dedication, characterised by tireless hard work, remarkable resolve and making the nation first the goal of life.”

“On this very day, October 7, 2001, Modi ji took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Since then, his continuous journey of service, struggle and dedication as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has become synonymous with the welfare of the poor, empowerment of women, upliftment of youth and prosperity of every section of society,” he said.

“In 25 years of Seva, Modi ji has transformed the very definition of governance through people-centric policies, their implementation, firmness in decision-making, transparency and a guarantee of results, while establishing the ideal of 'politics of performance',” HM Shah said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said,“Today marks 25 years of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's journey in public service. Having served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 13 years and as the Prime Minister of India for the past 12 years, Modi ji has remained steadfastly dedicated to the service of the people. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to him on this remarkable journey.”

“His journey, which began on October 7, 2001, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has come to symbolise nation-building, good governance and public welfare. The guiding principle throughout this journey has always been 'Nation First, Always First',” he said.

“Under Modi ji's visionary leadership, welfare initiatives have expanded on an unprecedented scale, enabling crores of people to gain access to basic necessities such as homes, tap water, toilets, LPG connections and banking services,” Singh added.

“Today, guided by the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', we are moving forward with the resolve to build a 'Viksit Bharat'. Under the leadership of Modi ji, good governance has been strengthened, and India has steadily advanced towards self-reliance across sectors,” he said.

“Today, we have emerged as the world's fourth-largest economy, while the benefits of development have become more inclusive. Employment and opportunities for our youth have expanded, entrepreneurship and startups have received a strong impetus, and new avenues for innovation have opened up. At the same time, India is strengthening its internal security and responding to external threats with firmness and resolve,” Rajnath Singh added.

“The 25-year journey of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the service of the nation is an inspiration for all of us. These 25 years mark a milestone in his journey, not a full stop. My best wishes are that, in the years ahead, we continue to move forward on the path of national service with renewed energy and dedication, under his visionary leadership, guided by the resolve that 'Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva' - service to the people is service to the Almighty,” he said.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also hailed PM Modi and said,“Today, October 7, we celebrate the chequered career of PM Narendra Modi. Twenty-five years ago, on this day, he took up the responsibility of Chief Minister of Gujarat. Until then, he had held no elected post. Through dedication, he served, learning as he went along. Selfless, no corruption, no cronies. Now, he serves as Prime Minister. Only in the BJP, a karyakarta gets opportunities despite having no political family or dynastic background, money, etc. A strong message for democracy.”

Education Minister Pralhad Joshi said,“A remarkable journey of 25 years in public service, defined by decisive leadership, tireless dedication and an unwavering commitment to the people of India. From Gujarat to the national stage, Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji has remained steadfast in his resolve to serve Bharat and build a stronger, more prosperous and Viksit Bharat. A journey of Seva, Sankalp and Nation First that continues to inspire.”

Union Minister Giriraj Singh extended heartfelt congratulations and said,“Heartfelt congratulations to the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on this significant journey of 25 years in public life. In these years, your leadership has created a distinct identity by placing service, resolve and national interest at the centre of public life. Your dedication to the country and unwavering commitment serve as an inspiration to millions of Indians. May God grant you excellent health, and may this journey of national service continue to progress with the same energy.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said,“Thank you PM Shri Narendra Modi ji for 25 years of fearless and focused leadership. There were many moments when the easy way was available, but you always chose the right way, even when it was difficult. That kind of courage is rare.”

Union Minister Piyush Goyal described the occasion as“25 years of relentless devotion to Maa Bharati and her people”.