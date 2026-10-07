Indian Envoy To Bangladesh Meets PM Modi, Indian Army Chief In Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth in New Delhi amid a renewed push towards enhancing India-Bangladesh ties.

Trivedi made an unscheduled visit to New Delhi on Monday and called on PM Modi on Tuesday at around 1 p.m., according to sources.

Later in the day, the Indian envoy also met Indian Army Chief Gen Seth.

"Shri Dinesh Trivedi, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, interacted with General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, today. The interaction focussed on issues of India-Bangladesh bilateral cooperation and measures for strengthening Defence ties," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

This visit comes as the two countries are working to restore the bilateral relations, which have seen a downfall following the ousting of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2024. India has granted asylum to Hasina.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh's outgoing High Commissioner to India, Riaz Hamidullah, said that he tried to steady and advance bilateral ties premised on mutual trust, dignity, and shared benefits during his tenure here in New Delhi.

"During the eighteen months' stint in India as Bangladesh Envoy, tried to quietly steady and advance Bangladesh-India relations premised on mutual trust - dignity - shared benefits, to endure for a long haul, in 'shared interests'. Not walking conventional paths of diplomacy, trying to touch the chords with people," he posted on X.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar also appreciated the envoy's contribution to India-Bangladesh ties and extended him best wishes for his future endeavours.

Earlier, on September 30, India and Bangladesh reaffirmed the enduring bilateral ties and cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest during a meeting between India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh and Bangladesh's Minister of Liberation War Affairs, Ahmed Aazam Khan, in Dhaka.

"The two sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and reaffirmed the longstanding ties and cooperation between India and Bangladesh," the Indian High Commission in Dhaka posted on X on Thursday.

Trivedi stressed the need for thorough preparations by both sides ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and PM Narendra Modi, saying there was no need to rush, local media reported.