'TMKOC's Balvinder Suri Aka Roshan Reunites With Madhuri Dixit After 30 Years, Recalls Dil To Pagal Hai Moment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) The popular men of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah had a memorable reunion with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit.

The moment became even more special for actor Balvinder Singh Suri aka Roshan Singh Suri, who shares a 30-year-old connection with the actress through Yash Chopra's iconic romantic musical Dil To Pagal Hai.

Balvinder Singh Suri, who currently plays Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to social media to share a picture with Madhuri Dixit along with his co-stars. Sharing the photograph, he looked back at his Dil To Pagal Hai memories and wrote,“30 yrs down the memory lane Dil Toh Pagal Hai Charismatic and beautiful Madhuri mam.”

The photograph features Madhuri Dixit posing with Balvinder Singh Suri Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha), Tanuj Mahashabde aka Iyer) and Nirmal Soni aka Dr Hathi. The cast members can be seen smiling for the camera backstage, with Madhuri standing at the centre of the frame.

Tanmay Vekaria also shared the picture on his social media account and expressed his excitement about meeting Madhuri.

He wrote,“Dream come true, a dream seen since childhood, to meet and have a click with an amazing beauty.... Finally that has come true, thank u @ballusuri for making it happn...#bagha #tanmayvekaria #happymoments.

Talking about Suri's connection with Dil To Pagal Hai the actor was part of the 1997 Yash Chopra directorial and played Ballu, one of Shah Rukh Khan's friends, in the film.

Talking about the movie, Dil To Pagal Hai, it released on October 30, 1997, with Shah Rukh Khan playing Rahul, Madhuri Dixit as Pooja and Karisma Kapoor as Nisha.

Madhuri played Pooja, a dancer who firmly believes that somewhere in the world there is someone destined for her.

The film also starred Akshay Kumar as Ajay, alongside actors including Farida Jalal, Deven Verma and Aruna Irani.

Madhuri and Balvinder had many scenes together in the movie.

–IANS

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